Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer Season 3 is in full swing and the third episode is just a few hours away from being released. The series maintains a weekly release schedule and the upcoming episode will be released on April 23, 2023. The episode will be on air by 11:15 pm in Japan.

The previous episode focused on Kotetsu and Tanjiro. The latter refined his swordsmanship skills by sparring against the mechanical doll, Yoriichi Type Zero. Kotetsu had surprisingly good analytical skills that allowed him to give Tanjiro crucial inputs. While he was extremely strict, Tanjiro progressed quite a lot during this training.

Towards the end of the episode, Kotetsu and Tanjiro were shocked to see a 300-year-old sword fitted into the core of the doll. Episode 3 of Demon Slayer Season 3 will further reveal information regarding the sword, and focus on their interaction with Haganezuka as well.

Audiences outside of Japan can watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 on Crunchyroll

Here it is... 300 Year-old Katana inside Yoriichi Type 0's body

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 will be released on April 23, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. International audiences can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll. However, fans will have to avail the aforementioned streaming platform’s paid services in order to view the latest episodes.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Japan Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:15 pm

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:45 pm

It is noteworthy to mention that the subtitled version of the latest episode will be available as soon as the episode is on air. However, the dubbed version will take a few more weeks.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

In Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3, we can expect Haganezuka to make a surprise entrance from the woods.

Given Tanjiro’s humble attitude, he will most likely not accept the sword straightaway. However, it certainly would benefit Kotetsu since he resented the Mist Hashira, Muchiro Tokito. One of the primary reasons for Kotetsu training Tanjiro is the fact that he wanted the demon hunter to be stronger than the Hashira.

The Upper Moon Five demon Gyokko is shown.

Based on what’s shown in the manga, Tanjiro Kamado would go on to accept the sword.

The episode will also feature a humorous interaction between Genya and Tanjiro. The former is always in an agitated state, and Tanjiro’s calm demeanor only seems to fuel his anger.

The episode will most likely end with a swordsmith being drawn to a peculiar vase and getting devoured by a demon. This demon is Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5 demon that accurately located the village. The aforementioned demon and Hantengu would then go on to successfully infiltrate the village without raising any alarms.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

