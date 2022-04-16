Every Hashira in Demon Slayer, ranked from youngest to oldest

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series at the moment, with numerous characters who have captured the fans’ attention. Some of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps are Hashiras.

While some of these Hashiras are quite young, others are a little older. However, one thing that is common among every Hashira is the mastery of their combat abilities and overall strength. Let’s take a look at all of the Hashiras in the series and their age.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Ranking the Hashiras according to age

1) Muichiro (14 years)

Muichiro is one of the youngest members of Demon Slayer Corps, alongside being one of the most talented swordsmen in the series. He becomes a Hashira within two months after picking up a blade.

Muichiro’s performance against Gyokko and Kokushibo displays his true strength. Unfortunately, he sacrifices his life while fighting against the Upper Moon 1, but manages to deal a lethal blow.

2) Shinobu (18 years)

Shinobu has vast knowledge of medicine and can craft poison potent enough to kill some of the strongest demons. She may not have the strength to decapitate a demon’s head, but she compensates by using poison on the tip of her Nichirin blade. With her skills, she plays an important role in the death of Doma, the Upper Moon 2, despite succumbing in the war.

3) Mitsuri (19 years)

Mitsuri Kanroji (image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, is one of the kindest members of the Demon Slayer Corps with raw power that is comparable to Gyomei. Her muscle density is far higher compared to the average demon hunter. She trains under Rengoku and refines her swordsmanship, playing a huge role in defeating the Upper Moon 4 demon Hantengu.

Mitsuri develops the Demon Slayer Mark and dies fighting against Muzan during the final chapters of the series.

4) Giyu (19 years)

Giyu Tomioka (image via Ufotable)

Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka trains under former Water Hashira Sakonji Urokodaki. He almost kills Nezuko when she turns into a demon. Giyu’s true strength is seen when he fights against the Upper Moon 3, Akaza. He develops his Demon Slayer Mark and gives his all.

Tomioka also plays an important role in defeating Muzan and is one of the two Hashiras that are alive at the end of the fight.

5) Rengoku (20 years)

Flame Hashira Rengoku always motivates those around him to become a better version of themselves. He is killed in the Mugen Train arc while fighting against Akaza. It is one of the saddest deaths in the series, but he manages to carry out his duties until his last breath.

Rengoku is one of the reasons why Tanjiro spends every hour attempting to get stronger so that he will not have to see his loved ones die. Rengoku is a strong Hashira who set an example for the next generation of demon hunters.

6) Obanai (21 years)

Iguro Obanai has gone through traumatic experiences as a child because of the family he is born into. However, he fights against all odds and becomes one of the finest demon hunters in the series.

He is strong enough to deal damage to Muzan while blind, with his snake guiding his movements, making his efforts pivotal in bringing down Muzan. However, Obanai too died to the Demon King while holding the love of his life, Mitsuri, in his arms.

He also develops the Demon Slayer Mark during the fight, proving his true potential.

7) Sanemi (21 years)

Sanemi Shinazugawa (image via Ufotable)

Sanemi is one of the strongest Hashiras in the Demon Slayer Corps, second only to Gyomei Himejima. Sanemi has gone through a rough childhood, killing his own mother who turns into a demon. His only remaining sibling labels him as a murderer.

Sanemi kills demons at a young age using only mountain tools, hanging them on a tree until sunrise. He also plays an important role in defeating Kokushibo and Muzan.

8) Tengen (23 years)

Tengen Uzui (image via Ufotable)

Tengen Uzui is the Sound Hashira, introduced in the Entertainment District arc. He is quite strong and plays a big role in defeating Gyutaro and Daki. That being said, he is one of the weaker Hashiras in the Demon Slayer series.

His sensory perception is quite good, allowing him to fight despite not having an arm. Tengen is one of the most charismatic characters in the series and fans love the dynamics he shares with Inosuke and Zenitsu.

9) Gyomei (26 years)

Gyomei is the strongest Hashira in the series. Kokushibo lauds him by admitting that he is the strongest fighter in the past few hundred years. Gyomei goes toe-to-toe with the Upper Moon 1, also saving Sanemi from getting killed.

Gyomei is a big reason for Kokushibo’s downfall and gives his best during the fight against Muzan. He succumbs to his injuries in the end.

