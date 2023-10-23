4 Demon Slayer characters who could steal the spotlight in season 4 (& 4 more who likely won't appear)

Fans are incredibly excited for Demon Slayer characters to make their return after an incredibly arduous mission at the Swordsmith Village.

The fourth season will begin with a relatively short arc featuring all the Hashiras. The Corps will resort to taking drastic measures, forcing every demon hunter to train under all the current Hashiras. Given the arc’s length, fans can expect a few episodes dedicated to the Hashira training arc, and the remaining episodes will most likely adapt to the first half of the Infinity Castle arc.

Let’s look at some Demon Slayer characters who will receive the spotlight and some who likely won’t even appear in the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Zenitsu and 3 other Demon Slayer characters who will be the highlight of season 4

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma as seen in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma, unlike most Demon Slayer characters, constantly showcases his crippling fear of demons. It’s not until he loses consciousness that he can fight the demons and slay them.

However, in the upcoming season, we will most likely see him take on Kaigaku, a former member of the dojo where they trained. Kaigaku turned into a demon, and this forced Jigoro to commit Seppuku to atone for his actions.

On a quest to seek vengeance, Zenitsu shows no sense of fear, verbally assaults Kaigaku, and then proceeds to kill him after a brief one-sided beatdown. This will certainly break the internet when the fight sequence is animated.

2) Akaza

Akaza, the Upper Moon 3 demon (Image via Ufotable)

Akaza has been mentioned on this list because of the backstory that will be explored in the Infinity Castle arc. Demon Slayer characters are known for their tragic backstories, and Akaza is no exception to this trend. Despite his circumstances, he went on to become a respectable human being until a set of cowards poisoned the well that his master and wife drank from.

The two most important people in his life died, and he spiraled into a never-ending pit of rage and sadness. The storytelling paired with Ufotable’s animation will put him in the spotlight.

3) Tanjiro

Tanjiro Kamado, one of the most beloved Demon Slayer characters (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro, being one of the main Demon Slayer characters, already puts him in the spotlight. However, his fight against Akaza will test his will and mental toughness to the extreme.

Akaza is the strongest character that he’ll face at that stage of the story. Giyu will be assisting him during this fight since taking on an Upper Moon demon by oneself will result in death. Tanjiro activates his mark and uses Sun Breathing techniques, which impresses both his opponent and Giyu Tomioka.

4) Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki - leader of the Demon Slayer Corps (Image via Ufotable)

He is one of the most important Demon Slayer characters because of his unique ability - clairvoyance. Kibutsuji Muzan himself will confront the leader of the Corps. The Demon King detests Kagaya Ubuyashiki, and the latter shares the same sentiment towards Muzan. Despite being on the verge of death, Kagaya Ubuyashiki showed no fear when Muzan was in front of him.

In fact, he even gave him one last warning and foresaw Muzan’s death at the hands of the demon hunters. Ubuyashiki used himself as a decoy and triggered a massive explosion, which damaged Muzan and reduced his regeneration rate to a degree. He is one of the most respected Demon Slayer characters and gave Muzan a glimpse of his indomitable will.

Sakonji Urokodaki and 3 others who won’t appear in Demon Slayer season 4

1) Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji Urokodaki as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Sakonji Urokodaki is one of those Demon Slayer characters whose appearance gradually reduces as the story progresses. That being said, he was an important character who trained Tanjiro Kamado to become a demon hunter. His efforts also ensured Nezuko’s safety when Tanji was away for training.

Sakonji Urokodaki will likely not appear in the upcoming season of the anime series. The primary focus will be on the demon hunters and the commencement of their all-out attack against Muzan and the Upper Moon demons.

2) Hotaru Haganezuka

Hotaru Haganezuka wearing a Hyottoko mask (Image via Ufotable)

This character appeared first when he came to deliver Tanjiro his Nichirin blade. His erratic behavior made him an instant fan favorite, and he received a considerable amount of screen time in the Swordsmith Village arc. Aside from his goofy personality, he showed grit and determination while restoring the 300-year-old blade.

Despite the Upper Moon demon’s presence, he continued his job and showed dedication to the craft. Unfortunately, viewers won’t get much of Haganezuka in the upcoming story arc since other Demon Slayer characters will contribute much more to the ongoing plot.

3) Kotetsu

Kotetsu as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Kotetsu is another character who was introduced in the Swordsmith Village arc. It was his job to safeguard the Yoriichi Type Zero machine, which was used for Tanjiro’s training. Despite being a child, he was far from innocent and didn’t hold himself back when he spoke ill of Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira.

This kid was a great source of entertainment in the previous arc. However, compared to other Demon Slayer characters, his role is minor and, therefore, won’t be appearing in the Infinity Castle arc.

4) Shinjuro Rengoku

Shinjuro Rengoku as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Shinjuro Rengoku is a former Flame Hashira and father to Kyojuro Rengoku. He neglected his children when they were growing up and regretted it later on. He has suffered the loss of his wife and his eldest child, which nearly broke him.

He was one of the first ones to hint at Tanjiro’s potential connection to Yoriichi in the series. However, he most likely will not make an appearance, and even if he did, it would be quite brief.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.