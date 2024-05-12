Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4? Streaming details explored

Demon Slayer season 4 is one of the most anticipated, if not the most anticipated, anime series from the Spring 2024 Anime Season. Its first episode is set to premiere on May 12, 2024, at 11:15 pm Japanese Standard Time. This sequel will adapt the Hashira Training arc from Gotouge Koyoharu's manga series of the same name.

With the sequel being one of the fan favorites, fans are eager to know where to stream this series. Luckily, several official platforms will be streaming this sequel, including Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer season 4 to stream on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms

Demon Slayer is an anime series that premiered its first season in April 2019. Since then, it has received two sequel seasons and one sequel movie, all adapted by the animation studio Ufotable. The anime series' fourth sequel is set to premiere as part of the 2024 Spring Anime Season.

In its home country, Japan, the first episode is set to be released on May 12, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other affiliated channels. As far as the international fandom is concerned, Demon Slayer season 4 will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll.

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Crunchyroll will stream this anime sequel in South America, Europe, Africa, North America, Central America, the Middle East, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. Fans can also watch some other fan-favorite anime series on this streaming platform, including My Hero Academia season 7, A Condition Called Love, Kaiju no. 8, Konosuba season 3, and many others.

Other than Crunchyroll, the fourth season of Demon Slayer will also be streamed on Animax Korea (for South Korean residents), JioCinema (for Indian residents), Bahamut Anime Crazy (for Taiwan residents), and BiliBili Global (for South Asia and Southeast Asian residents).

The synopsis of Demon Slayer season 4

The fourth installment of Demon Slayer will adapt the Hashira Training arc, which will be the 10th arc of the series. The arc will comprise nine chapters, which could mean that the anime sequel may feature some anime-original content, which is a recurring trend, as seen in the previous sequels.

This arc will showcase Kamado Tanjiro and his team (Agatsuma Zenitsu, Hashibira Inosuke, and Kamado Nezuko) training under the Hashiras, the strongest demon slayers, for a final battle against the true evil and King of demons, Kibutsuji Muzan. Crunchyroll describes the synopsis of this anime sequel as:

"To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

The Hashira as seen on the sequel's poster (Image via Ufotable)

The sequel will see most of the previous seasons' staff members return to animate it, including director Haruo Sotozaki, Yuki Kajiura, the music composer, and Yuuichi Terao, the director of photography.

