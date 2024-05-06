Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. Viewers residing in Japan can watch the broadcast on Fuji TV, among other local television networks.

The contents of the first episode have been featured in the recent To The Hashira Training movie. The episode will be a one-hour special that will kickstart the Hashira Training arc of the series.

Fans can also expect a couple of anime-original scenes, especially with respect to Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro’s Breathing Techniques.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 release date and time

The Hashiras as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

As stated earlier, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 will be released on May 12, 2024 at 11:15 pm JST. Most regions across the world can access the episode on the aforementioned date. However, the release times will differ owing to varying time zones.

The release times for Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:15 am Sunday May 12, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:15 am Sunday May 12, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:15 am Sunday May 12, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:15 pm Sunday May 12, 2024 Central European Time 4:15 pm Sunday May 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:45 pm Sunday May 12, 2024 Philippine Time 11:15 pm Sunday May 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:45 pm Monday May 13, 2024

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1?

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Fuji TV will broadcast the episode on May 12 at 11:15 pm JST. BS 11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 18 at 12 pm JST.

Fans in other parts of the world will also have access to the episode. The English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. The official website of the series announced their partnership with the streaming platform.

It is noteworthy to mention that fans who wish to view the episode must avail of the platform’s paid services.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1: Main cast and staff

The original cast will return to the series, as Natsuki Hanae will voice Tanjiro while Akari Kito will voice the protagonist’s beloved sister, Nezuko. Hiro Shimono and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will voice Zenitsu and Inosuke Hashibira, respectively.

Takahiro Sakurai will be voicing the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, while Tomokazu Seki and Kenichi Suzumura will voice Sanemi and Obanai respectively. These are some of the main cast members that fans can look forward to in the upcoming episode of the series.

Haruo Sotozaki has directed the series with Ufotable in charge of animation production. Akira Matsushima was responsible for the character designs and music was provided by Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1?

Sanemi and Obanai's anime-original scene will be one of the highlights of the episode (Image via Ufotable)

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect plenty of emphasis on character interactions, since this story arc doesn’t have many fight scenes. However, fans will enjoy the anime-original scene featuring Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro’s fighting style.

Their strength, paired with Ufotable’s animation style, will certainly be a spectacle. Furthermore, the one-hour special will also feature a couple of hilarious moments involving Zenitsu and Inosuke Hashibira. These characters weren’t involved in the previous season. Therefore, watching them on screen once again will be one of the main highlights of the episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

