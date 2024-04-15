Demon Slayer season 4 might get the manga to return, but not how fans want

Demon Slayer season 4 is arguably the most anticipated anime release this year. When we take a look at the origins of the series, there is no doubt that the characters have come a long way since they first enrolled themselves in the Corps.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming season since it will focus quite a bit on the Hashiras, as they will train the rest of the demon hunters in preparation for an all-out war against the demons. While this season might not feature as much action as some of the previous ones, it is certainly paramount to the overarching story.

Demon Slayer season 4 is also important because there is a very small chance of the manga returning in the foreseeable future. Let’s understand why this could be the case, and the potential content it could cover should Koyoharu Gotouge return.

Demon Slayer season 4: The possibility of the manga’s return

Tanjiro and his closest comrades as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 will certainly be well-received by the audience and this is an indication of a particular trend that has contributed to the series’ success. When the manga first made its debut, it didn’t particularly enjoy the success that it currently does. However, all that changed when the anime adaptation was announced and released.

Ufotable did a phenomenal job with the animation, and the casting choice was spot on, as the voice actors were perfect for the characters they were playing. This was important because a series like this is driven by two elements - action and characters. Ufotable gave it its best and set the benchmark for top-tier animation concerning the fight sequences, which resulted in the series’ instant success.

Gyomei and other Hashiras as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

This in turn helped out the manga’s success. The release of the anime adaptation boosted manga sales considerably. This means Koyoharu Gotouge could potentially bring the Demon Slayer series back. However, there is no doubt that Tanjiro and his friends will no longer be a part of the story. The manga concluded his adventure in the best possible way. If that’s the case, then what will Koyoharu Gotouge explore in his manga, should it return?

If the manga does make a comeback, he could take two routes. The first one would be a slice-of-life route that explores the lives of all the descendants of the demon hunters. Another route could be a spin-off series that would focus on various demons and demon hunters. For example, Akaza’s life before becoming a demon is something that most fans would enjoy. Despite being a demon, he has a ton of depth and happens to be loved by most fans who have read the source material.

Akaza as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 will also give the likes of Gyomei Himehima some screen time. He along with other Hashiras, could each receive separate spin-off mangas exploring the events that led to them becoming demon hunters. Plenty of manga artists either come back with a new manga series or release a spin-off series, depending on the series’ popularity. Koyoharu Gotouge could capitalize on this and figure out a way to bring the manga back.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Demon Slayer season 4 reveals international release date on Crunchyroll

7 most shocking Demon Slayer season 4 revelations that anime-onlies can't imagine

Is Demon Slayer considered a mature-rated anime series? Explored

Demon Slayer: Why is Kyojuro Rengoku so loved by fans? Explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback