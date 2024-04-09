Demon Slayer season 4 reveals international release date on Crunchyroll 

Tuesday, April 9, 2024, saw Crunchyroll inform Sportskeeda via email of the international release dates for Demon Slayer season 4 on the popular anime streaming platform. The anime is set to begin streaming globally on Crunchyroll starting on Sunday, May 12, 2024, as a part of the platform’s Spring 2024 anime lineup.

Crunchyroll will exclusively simulcast new episodes of Demon Slayer season 4 every week worldwide where the service is available. In addition, Crunchyroll also confirmed that dubs of the series in English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu will be produced and released at some point in the future.

Demon Slayer season 4 global premiere on Crunchyroll officially confirmed for Sunday, May 12, 2024

Demon Slayer season 4 will continue the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series of the same name. The fourth season will adapt the Hashira Training arc, hence its official title of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. Crunchyroll’s official synopsis of the upcoming season is as follows:

“To the Hashira Training...

The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira.

In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

The upcoming fourth season will feature a returning cast, with Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito starring as Tanjiro Kamado and Nexuko Kamado, respectively.

Additional cast includes Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka, Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito, Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho, Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji, Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro, Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima.

Haruo Sotozaki is directing the anime series at Ufotable Studios, with Akira Matsushima listed in character design. Akira Matsushima serves as the chief animation director for the series, while Kazuki Nishiwaki is the 3D director. Masaharu Koyama is credited with prop design, Manabu Kamino with editing, Koji Eto with art supervision, and Yuka Omaeo with color design.

The Crunchyroll service brings an easy-to-use platform for streaming anime and reading manga to over 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Crunchyroll supports the anime community through free ad-supported and membership Premium content and also via events, theatrical screenings, collectibles, games, products, and manga. The app is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles and smart TV platforms.

Koyoharu’s original manga series first premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in February 2016. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until its conclusion in May 2020. The series’ 205 chapters were collected into 23 compilation volumes, all released in English. The series currently has over 150 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series ever.

