7 most anticipated face-offs to look forward to in My Hero Academia season 7

The most exciting aspect of My Hero Academia season 7 premiere is the build-up of some of the highly-anticipated fights. One of them will be featured in the premiere installment this weekend in the form of Star & Stripe versus Tomura Shigaraki (who is in reality All For One controlling Tomura’s body).

However, there are many amazing matchups that My Hero Academia season 7 will bring to the small screen, involving some of the series’ biggest names and most beloved characters. Here are the 7 most anticipated face-offs fans have to look forward to in the upcoming season for the series.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers for both My Hero Academia season 7 and the original manga series. Readers’ discretion is requested.

Deku vs Shigaraki, All Might vs All For One, and more are highlights of My Hero Academia season 7

1) Star & Stripe versus “Tomura Shigaraki”

America's No. 1 Pro Hero will get her first fight in the series to kick off My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via BONES)

The first fight chronologically in My Hero Academia season 7, Star & Stripe versus Tomura Shigaraki, is set to be a game-changing fight. Star’s New Order Quirk is one of the most powerful in the entire series, as evidenced by the fact that All For One feels a need to confront her in Tomura’s body specifically rather than his own.

This is one of the shortest yet the most enthralling fights in season 7. Fans will also later learn of the implications this face-off has on the series’ final stages, especially as it relates to Tomura Shigaraki’s ultimate fate.

2) Shoto Todoroki versus Dabi, AKA Toya Todoroki

Dabi's big season 6 reveal will culminate in one of My Hero Academia's most meaningful matches (Image via BONES)

In season 6, fans finally received confirmation that Dabi was indeed the “late” Toya Todoroki, surviving the fire he was originally thought to have perished in. Now, My Hero Academia season 7 will see this fated battle between brothers play out, with Shoto taking on Toya by himself. For the fact of their relationship alone, this is one of the much-awaited fights among fans.

However, there’s also potential for incredible animation which this fight will bring with the constant use of both fire and ice from the two Todoroki children. A final reason the fight is so crucial stems from the fact that Dabi being a Todoroki was a long-standing fan theory. Hence, fans are so invested in the conclusion to the pair’s story.

3) Endeavor and Hawks versus All For One

Japan's top two heroes will have their work cut out for them in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via BONES)

While the two Todoroki siblings have their spat, My Hero Academia season 7 will see father Enji (better known as Endeavor) teaming up with Hawks and others to take down All For One. Several other fighters will join to support the pair. Meanwhile, the current No. 1 and No. 2 heroes respectively will be the stars of this face-off alongside the series’ final boss.

Much of the anticipation around this fight stems from how meaningful it is for the pair to play this role as the top two heroes. With All Might’s premature retirement preceding his protege Deku being ready to replace him as the Symbol of Peace, it falls on them to uphold that title. However, it won’t be easy, with All For One prepared to do everything in his power to achieve his goals.

4) Katsuki Bakugo, Big 3, and Pro Heroes versus Tomura Shigaraki

Bakugo will shine his brightest in My Hero Academia season 7 (Image via BONES)

While All For One deals with the top two Pros, his protege Shigaraki will be busy handling Katsuki Bakugo, the Big 3, and other Pro Heroes in a fight for the ages. Each of them gets their own chance to shine, especially Bakugo. Even Shigaraki is built up in this fight, solidifying him as an absolute monster in his own right even before formally inheriting All For One’s title and throne.

However, it’s the fight’s conclusion that has fans waiting with bated breath for the beginning of My Hero Academia season 7. It’ll be an internet-breaking moment that will live in infamy, both for the shock it will give diehard fans of the series and for how incredibly well-produced the scene is expected to be.

5) Ochaco Uraraka versus Himiko Toga

Uraraka and Toga's rubber match will be their most emotional bout yet (Image via BONES)

While not the most exciting fight on paper, Uraraka and Toga’s third and final round will undoubtedly be one that leaves a lasting impression on fans. The battle will only benefit from the accouterments of animation My Hero Academia season 7 will provide. This includes kinetic movement and choreography, voice-acting, and a score, which is sure to tug at heartstrings.

However, the true anticipation for the fight lies in the battle itself, and what it means to each of the two girls. It is a battle for both to overcome and understand each other, deciding whose interpretation of love and acceptance is right. There’s little to no doubt that anime-only fans will be thrilled with both the final destination and the journey to getting there with respect to this final battle between frenemies.

6) All Might versus All For One

All Might and All For One will have their final bout in season 7's ending episodes (Image via BONES)

Series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is a huge Marvel fan, and it’s a poorly kept secret amongst the series’ fanbase. Likewise, season 6’s tease of All Might having some sort of armor suit almost broke the internet with speculation alone. My Hero Academia season 7 will further add to this hype by both having All Might don the armor and using it against All For One.

While fans may never get to see the first fight between these rivals, their shared swansong will satisfy even the most scrupulous audience. The reference to Marvel’s Iron Man alone is internet-breaking, with this being furthered by the significance of what All Might’s armor allows him to do and what this final chance at battle means to him (and viewers).

7) Izuku “Deku” Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki

Deku and Shigaraki's rivalry will begin its conclusion in season 7 (Image via BONES)

Although My Hero Academia season 7 may not fully conclude this fated battle between inheritors, it should at least start it. Much of the anticipation stems from the fact that this will be their final face-off, putting Deku’s ideals as a hero against Shigaraki’s hatred which caused the pseudo-death of his original Tenko Shimura personality.

Fans are also eager to see how the fight is animated, expecting studio BONES to go all out for what’s likely the biggest fight in the entire series. While it’s again unlikely that the fight will be finished by the time season 7 concludes, what is shown of it by then is certain to leave slack-jawed viewers wanting more.

