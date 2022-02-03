Will Zenitsu ever become a Hashira in Demon Slayer?

Zenitsu is undoubtedly one of the fan-favourites in Demon Slayer. He is not only one of the main trio members but also one of the only Thunder Breathing wielders fans get to witness until his fight with Kaigaku. Although he can only use the First Form of his Breathing technique until the final arc, he hones it to its finest.

Even though he always came across as a coward initially, fans quickly witness the hidden potential in him that awakens when he is asleep. After getting incorporated into the Demon Slayer corps and meeting the Hashira, it seems all he ever wanted to do was become a Hashira himself to make his Sensei and "Grandpa" proud. While Zenitsu doesn't become a Hashira, it doesn't mean he couldn't be one.

Zenitsu wanted to become a Hashira to make his Grandpa proud

Hashiras are the strongest fighters in the Demon Slayer corps, and, as a result, it automatically becomes the dream of the strong lower-ranked members to become one, one day.

Zenitsu, too, wanted to become a Hashira along with Tanjiro and Inosuke to make his Grandpa proud. He was the one who took Zenitsu in when he had nowhere to go after being conned out of all his belongings.

He also trained Zenitsu in the Thunder Breathing technique that the young fighter is known for. Knowing Zenitsu, fans were not surprised to learn that he kept trying to run away from his harsh training again and again, yet his Grandpa never gave up on him.

As a result, Zenitsu, even after being deathly afraid of demons and fighting in general, wanted to prove to him that he had what it takes to become a Hashira.

Why Zenitsu could not become a Hashira in Demon Slayer

Fans have wondered whether Zenitsu ever got to realize his dream of becoming a Hashira at all. Unfortunately, the answer to this question would be, no, he did not. Zenitsu, along with Tanjiro and Inosuke got way stronger than average corps members with training. In fact, he became one of the very few to even invent a new form of Thunder Breathing.

However, his dream of becoming a Hashira was never realized. There are two major reasons for that.

One being that his "Grandpa" had to commit suicide because one of his successors, Kaigaku, defected to the demons and joined the Upper Moon ranks of Muzan during the Hashira training arc. This brought about a major change in Zenitsu. He stopped being afraid all the time, and focused all his grief and rage into training. Thus becoming super strong.

However, after the final fight with Muzan the Demon Slayer corps got disbanded. After Muzan was defeated, all the demons he created also perished immediately, so there was no point of a Demon Slayer corps anymore. As a result, Zenitsu did not get to become a Hashira even after becoming strong enough to bie one.

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime series going on right now. With the latest episode of the Entertainment District arc leaving fans on a terrible cliffhanger, they are eagerly waiting for the next episode to come out as soon as possible. Stay updated here with more news and features about the same.

