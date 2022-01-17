What is the real identity of Upper Moon Rank Six demon in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer, as the name suggests, is set in a world in which humans are fighting to survive in a world infested with demons. These demons vary in strength, personality and overall combat abilities. But certain characteristics are common among all demons, such as drinking human blood and the fatal effects of sunlight.

Since these demons vary in strength, there are ranks allotted to some of the strongest demons in the series. The 12 strongest demons are a part of an elite group known as the Twelve Kizuki or Moons. While only one demon is given its respective rank, there is an exception for the Upper Moon 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

About Upper Moon 6 in Demon Slayer

Within the 12 Moons, the entire group is further divided into two sections namely the Upper Moons and Lower Moons. The Upper Moon demons are stronger as they have a higher content of Muzan’s blood which gives them advanced combat capabilities and regenerative abilities. While each demon is given a particular rank in this series, the Upper Moon 6 title has been given to a total of three demons.

The first set of Upper Moon 6 demons that the viewers have encountered are Daki and Gyutaro. While they are two separate demons with separate bodies and minds, they are considered to be one unit. They also happen to be siblings with the latest episode of Demon Slayer properly introducing Gyutaro.

Gyutaro and Daki in Demn Slayer(Image via Ufotable)

Both these characters have impressive abilities. Daki uses her Obi, a silk sash, to cut her enemies while Gyutaro can manipulate his blood into sickles that slice people in an instant. Both these characters have a strong Blood Demon Art which gave Tengen Uzui and his squad a tough time when they were conducting an investigation in the Yoshiwara district.

GLHmediamaster @GavinHaines15 #DemonSlayer this episode is my favorite in the series. (So far). Can’t wait for some of the later manga fights to get adapted like Kaigaku vs Zenitsu. #DemonSlayer this episode is my favorite in the series. (So far). Can’t wait for some of the later manga fights to get adapted like Kaigaku vs Zenitsu. https://t.co/uE2LFdO7C1

When the siblings were killed, another demon was considered to be a replacement and was given the title of Upper Moon 6. This demon was once a senior to Zenitsu as they trained in the same dojo. Kaigaku was the Upper Moon 6 demon who could perform techniques from the Thunder Breathing Style. He was trained by a former Hashira, making him a ridiculously strong demon.

M☀️SLEY @MosIIey things you love to see Zenitsu talked shit this whole fight and took his top offthings you love to see Zenitsu talked shit this whole fight and took his top off😭things you love to see https://t.co/m1z1exNzb0

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately, Zenitsu was able to single handedly beat the Upper Moon 6. Not only did he defeat the demon, he also created a seventh form called the Flaming Thunder God. These are the demons who have been given the title of Upper Moon 6 in Demon Slayer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi