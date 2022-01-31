Explaining Zenitsu's 'split personality' in Demon Slayer

Note: This article contains Demon Slayer manga spoilers.

Demon Slayer fans have repeatedly wondered about Zenitsu's personality change while he's sleeping.

Typically, he comes across as a cowardly boy who only likes to go about his days pleasantly and is deathly afraid of demons to the point that he passes out. However, his real skills come out when he is asleep, which surprises the fandom and the other Demon Slayer characters.

So, does he have a split personality disorder? Or do his skills get connected to his subconscious state of mind when he is asleep?

Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing in Demon Slayer

The first time fans witnessed Zenitsu becoming an absolute hero of a character in Demon Slayer was during his fight with the crawling tongue demon when guarding the little boy Shoichi. He was deathly afraid of the demon to the point that he kept nagging the boy to go ahead and run without him.

After he passed out from fear, suddenly, just when the demon was about to attack, there was a static in the air, and Zenitsu, with an imperceivable speed, cut the demon's head off, completely surprising the boy. It seemed that even he had no recollection of cutting the demon's head off as he went back to being clumsy and cowardly right after he woke up.

The second time this happened was during his fight with the poisonous Spider demons. He passed out from fear but destroyed the demon.

Does Zenitsu have a split personality disorder?

As a result of these events, fans have wondered whether Zenitsu has a split personality disorder. The answer to this seems to be no.

The reason is actually pretty apparent here. The gold-haired character, even while being cowardly and unwilling, went through rigorous training to master his Breathing technique.

Although he cannot perform more than the first form, being the only character in Demon Slayer to use only one form gives him speed and tenacity that is almost unparalleled.

Having a split personality entails the presence of another person inside your mind. However, in Zenitsu's case, fans have witnessed him utilizing his skills and training, something akin to his sleeping form, and having more of an assertive personality when he is particularly worked up.

An example is when he met Nezuko first and misunderstood her as Tanjiro's love interest. It stands to reason then that when he is asleep, it is not that his split personality takes over, but just that he becomes free of his anxiety.

This becomes clearer in the Infinity Castle arc of the manga when he fights the new Upper Moon Six, Kaigaku, who was also his former senior.

In a rage that his teacher had to commit suicide because his student and successor became a demon, Zenitsu trains harder than ever before. His teacher's death brings about a change in him, or rather, takes away his cowardice in the face of rage and hatred against the demons.

As a result, he fights with his eyes open and fully conscious to the point that he manages to defeat Kaigaku alone.

If his condition had resulted from a split personality disorder, he would not have been able to do this. So, as a result, it can be concluded that Zenitsu does not really have a split personality disorder, but instead sleepwalks, or rather, fights.

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a fan-favorite character of Demon Slayer due to his endearing nature and intense fighting skills. With the fight between the Demon Slayers and Gyutaro and Daki taking place right now in the anime, fans are eagerly waiting for what awaits their favorites.

Keep yourself updated here as new episodes come out every Sunday night.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

