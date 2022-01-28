3 Demon Slayer deaths that changed everything (and 3 that didn't matter)

Demon Slayer is a show that does not shy away from killing some of the characters in order to progress the show. Certain shonen anime and manga series are quite popular for being able to retain every single character, but not this series.

A lot of characters in Demon Slayer have met their tragic ends while fighting demons or due to natural causes. While some were essential in order to progress the plot, some did not have a significant effect on the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Deaths that heavily impacted the plot of the show

1) Kamado family

During the first episode of Demon Slayer, fans witnessed the death of Tanjiro Kamado’s family. Everyone died except Nezuko, who turned into a demon. This was one of the most important events with regards to the plot since it changed Tanjiro’s life.

The deaths served as the first plot point since Tanjiro resolved to kill every last demon and cure her sister. The writer chose to set up the plot by giving the protagonist a motive to become a Demon Slayer.

2) Orphan children that Gyomei took care of

rampu 🥭 @fluffylamp and ask for outside help, he could only see what happened to him and didn't try to look from another perspective, because he is a blind man. and ask for outside help, he could only see what happened to him and didn't try to look from another perspective, because he is a blind man. https://t.co/R0j8O1QcqL

Gyomei’s backstory was quite tragic, much like the rest of the Hashiras. This young man swore to take care of some orphaned children and did so for a long time. However, one of the kids broke the rules of a temple and stepped out of the premises at night. A demon threatened the kid to put out the Wisteria incense which led to the death of many kids.

Gyomei was frail and thin, and despite that, he was able to physically beat up a demon for hours until sunrise. The one kid who Gyomei was able to protect called him a murderer. The deaths of these children changed Gyomei and he swore to kill every last demon.

3) Sanemi and Genya’s Mother

Ario @Ario_Tengen When he is forced to kill his mother, who had just slaughtered all his siblings. Genya’s immediate reaction is to hurl verbal abuse at Sanemi due to a misunderstanding, but Sanemi does not hold a grudge, instead he pushes forward in a world of faded colors for his loved ones sake When he is forced to kill his mother, who had just slaughtered all his siblings. Genya’s immediate reaction is to hurl verbal abuse at Sanemi due to a misunderstanding, but Sanemi does not hold a grudge, instead he pushes forward in a world of faded colors for his loved ones sake https://t.co/VTPxfrBzKN

The Shinazugawa siblings have one of the worst backstories in Demon Slayer. Sanemi had six siblings including Genya, and they had an abusive father who would hit them and their mother. Their mother had a small frame and was quite weak. Despite that, she protected the kids from her husband.

One day she was late from work and unfortunately turned into a demon. Sanemi, in an attempt to save his brother, killed his own mother. Due to the lack of visibility, Genya thought it was a wolf and he saw his brother stare down at his mother’s corpse. This changed their lives forever. Sanemi decided to become a Demon Slayer and hoped his brother would settle down somewhere nice.

Deaths that didn't majorly impact the plot

The deaths mentioned below are by no means insignificant as they certainly affected the loved ones around them. However, these deaths were chosen on the basis of their effects on the plot progression.

1) Tanjuro Kamado

eve 🇮🇩 Tina Goldstein, where are you? @eveneechan When almost all anime dads are bad, and here Tanjuro Kamado was exceptional When almost all anime dads are bad, and here Tanjuro Kamado was exceptional https://t.co/8BfaICIV6m

Tanjiro’s father was a skinny and frail man who practiced the Hinokami Kagura. Tanjuro Kamado died a while before Kibutsuji Muzan massacred his entire family. He was suffering from a condition that made his body quite frail. Despite that, he was a strong individual who had access to techniques such as Transparent World and Selfless State owing to the Demon Slayer Mark.

While his death might not have impacted the plot as much, he certainly inspired Tanjiro to become a strong individual.

2) Final Selection candidates

When Tanjiro arrived at the Final Selection, fans witnessed a huge number of people who had turned up to become members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Unfortunately, out of the many who turned up, only five of them survived.

Everyone other than Genya, Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Kanao had died during the examination. It must have been painful to their loved ones but it didn’t impact the plot significantly. It was heartwarming to see Kagaya Ubuyashiki acknowledge the efforts of the candidates who couldn't make it.

3) Sabito and Makomo

Both Sabito and Makomo were proud students of Sakonji Urokodaki. These two were preparing for the Final Selection. Unfortunately, they met their tragic death while fighting against the Hand Demon.

rip otd @passedawayotd the first ever passed away character of the day is Sabito from Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer! he died during Final Selection on Mt. Fujikasane! may he rest in peace! the first ever passed away character of the day is Sabito from Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer! he died during Final Selection on Mt. Fujikasane! may he rest in peace! https://t.co/z6N5bdbo7D

But their deaths influenced Tanjiro to a certain extent as he was able to converse with their souls, which helped him in the Final Selection. Tanjiro was able to avenge them by taking down the Hand Demon during the selection process.

