Anime original Infinity Castle scene steals the show in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc premiere

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc anime premiered with its first episode on May 12, 2024, and the episode featured an anime-original scene of the Infinity Castle, which has had over the edge.

The episode marked the start of the preparations for the war against Kibutsuji Muzan, as the demon attacked and completely halted after Nezuko was revealed as a demon who could walk in the Sun. With the Hashira now wary of Muzan's moves, they decided to keep guard during nighttime and train their apprentices during the day.

But this episode's spotlight was its first few minutes, which featured an anime-original scene from two Hashiras infiltrating the Demon Castle by mistake while following a demon. While most fans were awe-struck by the visual of the castle, some fans mentioned other anime and claimed their preferences.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 and has the author's opinion.

Fans react to the anime-original scene of the Infinity Castle in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 1

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 1 started with the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro, visiting a mysterious castle from where disappearances were being reported. They were accompanied by other demon slayers who reported the case.

As they observed the old castle, they saw a demon carrying a human into the castle. They immediately rushed towards the demon to save the human but were cornered by a herd of demons. Both Hashira used their breathing techniques to kill every demon in sight and dismissed the other demon slayer as it was too dangerous to stay there.

The Serpent Hashira (left) and the Wind Hashira (right) (Image via Ufotable)

They later followed the demons to the castle's roof, where more demons awaited their arrival. As expected, the two Hashira overpowered the demons and saved the humans. They later followed the demon who jumped into the castle. As the two Hashira stepped into the castle, they saw a glimpse of the Infinity Castle bustling with demons.

The Wind Hashira tried rushing towards the demon to kill him as the castle started disappearing. The castle disappeared as soon as the Hashira reached the demon, leaving both Hashira confused. So, the first episode of the latest sequel of Demon Slayer started with an anime-original scene which most fans were not mad about.

Reaction from fans on the anime-original scene in Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 1

Akaza standing inside the Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

As expected, the majority of the fandom loved the anime-original scene of the Infinity Castle and showered the anime with praise. One fan showed his anticipation for the upcoming arc, which is the Infinity Castle arc. It claimed that where fans are getting excited over a glimpse of the castle, they are not ready for a complete arc centered around it.

Moreover, one fan shared his cinema experience watching the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie, which featured a recap of the Swordsmith Village arc and a few minutes of the latest sequel before Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc episode 1 aired.

The fan claimed he freaked out after witnessing the two Hashira close to the castle. A fan showed his anticipation for the upcoming episodes, which would be released every Sunday.

"We winning man this is not even 0.01% of castles a whole arc dedicated to it coming soon" a fan claimed

"When I watched it in theaters, I freaked the hell out they were so close!" another fan claimed

"Can’t freaking wait too this arc Im be wide eyed high off that za every Sunday" another one claimed

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

While most of the comments were about Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc praise, some fans had other views regarding the sequel. A fan declared My Hero Academia's final arc better than the current sequel of Demon Slayer. The 'final arc' this fan mentioned was My Hero Academia season 7, which is also airing this season (Spring 2024).

A fan tried calming down the fans of Demon Slayer and gave the series a 7 out of 10 at maximum, indicating that the hype is not worth it. Lastly, a fan outright declared that he, alongside some other fans, would not be watching Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc this Spring 2024 Anime season.

"Nahh. MHA final arc >>" a fan said

"Greatest new gen arc" ok, chill lil bro. it's at best a 7 and at worst a 3" another one claimed

"We will not be watching" another fan claimed

