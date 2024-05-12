Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST and will be simulcast by Crunchyroll at 10:45 am PT. Viewers living in Japan can watch the broadcast on Fuji TV, among other local television networks while Crunchyroll will broadcast it worldwide, particularly for the English-speaking audience.

The first episode covered the events of the To The Hashira Training movie, which released in February. It introduced the concept of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends Zenitsu and Inosuke going through training by the Hashira to become strong enough to challenge Muzan and his last remaining Upper Moons in one final battle.

Fans also expect a few more anime-original scenes due to how short the arc was in the manga and how the first episode already added new scenes, such as the ones showing Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro's Breathing Techniques.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 release date and time

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 will be released on May 19, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. However, the release times will differ as per individuals' time zones.

The release times for Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 10:45 am Saturday May 18, 2024 Central Standard Time 12:45 pm Saturday May 18, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 1:45 pm Saturday May 18, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm Saturday May 18, 2024 Central European Time 7:45 pm Saturday May 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm Saturday May 18, 2024 Philippine Time 1:45 am Sunday May 19, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 3:15 am Monday May 20, 2024

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2?

Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Fuji TV will broadcast the episode on May 19 at 2:45 am JST. BS 11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on May 25 at 12 pm JST.

Fans in other parts of the world will also have access to Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 since the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. While the official website of the series announced its partnership with the streaming platform, it is worth pointing out that Crunchyroll requires people to pay a fee for its services.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the first episode focused on reminding the audience of the events of the previous season while also establishing what was going to happen. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, at their current level, are not strong enough to challenge Muzan and the remaining Upper Moon, which is why they are going to be trained by the Hashira to become more powerful.

The episode also saw the return of a fan favorite, the former Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, who retired after the events of the Entertainment District arc in the second season, but came to help his former comrades. This arrival also led to some funny moments with his wives, which were coupled with the episode featuring the return of Inosuke and Zenitsu, who didn't play a role in the previous season.

Perhaps the most surprising moment for a lot of people who read the manga was the anime-original scene including two of the Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro, featuring their Breathing Techniques.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2?

The Hashira Training arc doesn't have any significant fights in the manga since it focuses mostly on getting Tanjiro and his friends ready for the final battle against Muzan. So Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 is likely to focus on character interactions and probably include a few anime-original scenes, such as the ones featuring Obanai and Sanemi.

