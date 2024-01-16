Demon Slayer: Does Sanemi survive the Final Battle? explained

The Demon Slayer series’ setting is such that death is constant. Demon hunters stake their lives every day to protect the humans. They are some of the most respected members of society who symbolize hope. Naturally, as the Corps actively take on some of the stronger demons, they will have casualties.

Even Hashiras, who are some of the strongest demon hunters, died to exceptionally strong demons. Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, died while fighting against the Upper Moon 3 demon Akaza.

Fans seem to be worried about the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and anime-only fans wish to know more about his fate towards the concluding moments of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Sanemi’s fate towards the concluding moments of the series

Sanemi Shinazugawa, as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

In good news for fans, Sanemi survives the Final Battle. The concluding arc of the Demon Slayer series focuses on one last battle between the Corps and Kibutsuji Muzan, the Demon King.

At this point in the story, every Upper Moon demon, including Kokushibo, had died. The only major antagonist left was the Demon King himself. Other Upper Moon demons and Muzan claimed the lives of many Hashiras.

Shinobu Kocho sacrificed her life while fighting against the Upper Moon 2 demon, Doma. Muichiro Tokito succumbed to his injuries while fighting Kokushibo. During the Final Battle, Muzan managed to kill a total of three Hashiras - Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira), Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira), and Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira).

Sanemi attempts to slice Muzan in half (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

However, their deaths were not in vain. Their collective efforts, paired with Tamayo and Shinobu Kocho’s medicines, led to Muzan's death. The medicines drastically reduced Muzan’s regenerative abilities, and the demon hunters unleashed a barrage of attacks that kept Muzan at bay until sunrise. The only Hashiras that survived the Final Battle were Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira) and Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira).

Aftermath of the Final Battle

Unfortunately, everyone’s happiness was short-lived since Muzan transferred all of his blood to Tanjiro, and he ended up becoming the first-ever demon to conquer the sun. Giyu and Sanemi, among others, were quite shocked and worried since he was impervious to the effects of the sun. Luckily, Kanao Tsuyuri saved the day since she had a vial of medicine that Shinobu had given.

Tanjiro in his demon form as seen in the Demon Slayer manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

She used the Flower Breathing’s Final Form and injected the medicine before he did further damage. Tanjiro Kamado managed to revert to his human form and recovered in the Butterfly Mansion.

The Ubuyashiki family summoned both Sanemi and Giyu. They informed the Hashiras that the Demon Slayer Corps was disbanded since demons were no longer a threat. The members of the Ubuyashiki family performed a Dogeza, a form of traditional etiquette where one gets on their knees and touches their head to the floor while thanking the Hashiras for their efforts.

