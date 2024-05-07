Demon Slayer season 4 will prove why season 3 was an exception, not the norm

Demon Slayer season 4 will be released in a few days and the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. The upcoming season will be quite important since it is one of the biggest plot points, marking an all-out war between the Upper Moon demons and the demon hunters.

However, the fanbase is quite cautious owing to the disappointment felt during the previous season. On paper, season 3 was destined to succeed since it featured the presence of two popular Hashiras and two extremely powerful Upper Moon demons.

The setting was perfect and fans’ expectations were through the roof after the Entertainment District arc. The fight between Gyutaro and the demon hunters set a very high bar which was the reason why season 3 was a disappointment. However, we have reason to believe that Demon Slayer season 4 will certainly turn things around and improve the overall viewing experience.

Reasons why Demon Slayer season 4 will be an improvement in comparison to season 3

Fans were sorely disappointed with the Swordsmith Village arc (Image via Ufotable)

One of the things that set up season 3 for failure was the previous season. The fight between Gyutaro, the Upper Moon 6 demon, and the demon hunters will go down as one of the best shonen anime fight scenes of all time. Given that this was the bar that Ufotable had set, it’s quite hard to replicate such efforts. Furthermore, the Yoshiwara District featured plenty of vibrant lights and warm tones which enhanced the viewing experience of the fight sequence itself.

Owing to the recency bias, fans expected the third season to perform just as well and the lack of flashy fight sequences played a role in poor reception. There were other technical issues that Ufotable could have worked on to make the season enjoyable.

Gyokko as such was a character who was detested by the entire fanbase. Furthermore, his Blood Demon Art abilities featured 3D CGI animation which fans didn’t particularly like.

Sanemi and Obanai's Breathing Techniques will be one of the highlights in season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

The upcoming season will not have as many fight scenes as fans would like since there isn’t a prime antagonist at this juncture of the story. However, the fourth season will have plenty of exciting elements that fans can look forward to.

There is a possibility that season 4 could feature some anime-original moments that were teased into The Hashira Training movie. The first episode will give fans a glimpse into Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro’s fighting style.

Furthermore, we have reason to believe that Ufotable could lay a lot more emphasis on each stage of the Hashira Training that was designed by the pillars. If this is the case, fans can look forward to the various Breathing Techniques and the particle effects associated with each style. Demon Slayer season 4 will also provide fans with some context on Giyu Tomioka’s cold demeanor toward other pillars of the organization.

Fans can look forward to Giyu's backstory and his character development in the upcoming season (Image via Ufotable)

The upcoming season’s focus will be on perfecting the animation for the training sequences, anime-original scenes, and character development for the likes of Giyu Tomioka, whom fans adore. These are some of the reasons why the next season will be more successful than the previous installment of the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

