Twitter reacts as Black Clover Chapter 331 reveals one of the biggest twists in new-gen yet

Black Clover Chapter 331 spoilers were released today, and with them came a shocking, surprising twist that many fans are saying matches the intensity of the Big Three. For the unacquainted, the Big Three refers to the three dominant series of the 90s and early 2000s, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach.

It is fair to say that this is praise of the highest order for Black Clover, especially in the wake of much criticism regarding its last few issues. Fans had questions about several aspects of the series’ most recent fight, and Black Clover Chapter 331 seems to implicitly answer and address many of them.

Follow along as this article details the spoilers and reveals Twitter reactions to them.

WARNING: BLACK CLOVER CHAPTER 331 SPOILERS BELOW

Black Clover Chapter 331 reveals Julius Novachrono as Lucius Zogratis, presumed host of Astaroth

🐧Apis🐧 @of_pizzza #BCSpoilers

The best plot twist in modern jump The best plot twist in modern jump #BCSpoilersThe best plot twist in modern jump https://t.co/CYkbBl3UxW

As mentioned above, Black Clover Chapter 331 spoilers have provided fans with one of the most remarkable twists in recent anime. The Wizard King, Julius Novachrono, has been revealed to be Lucius Zogratis, the fourth Zogratis sibling. This already had a cascading effect on prior events, which fans are readily pointing out on social media.

GIBBERT @GIBBERThypeman #BCSpoilers Wait...... You don't think julius kept on rewinding time to show the best possible outcome of each fight? HE WANTED LUCIFERO TO LOSE EVEN THOUGH HE WOULD WIN IN EVERY OTHER OUTCOME AND ALOT OF THEM WERE SUPPOSE TO DIE #BCSpoilers Wait...... You don't think julius kept on rewinding time to show the best possible outcome of each fight? HE WANTED LUCIFERO TO LOSE EVEN THOUGH HE WOULD WIN IN EVERY OTHER OUTCOME AND ALOT OF THEM WERE SUPPOSE TO DIE https://t.co/sM0q92Qjp9

One major theory leading up to the current issue was the clock tower theory. One of the clocks in the Spade Kingdom during the raid was repeatedly inconsistent in the time it displayed. It was not moving as it should, jumping way too ahead or even moving back at times. Fans had initially thought that it was an artist error.

Naru 忍者🍥 @SlimeSenju #BCSpoilers #BlackClover Just came back to say that, TABATA IS THE GOAT! goat just dropped a 100/10 chapter and one of the biggest plot twist before going on hiatus no one's doing it like him. Just came back to say that, TABATA IS THE GOAT! goat just dropped a 100/10 chapter and one of the biggest plot twist before going on hiatus no one's doing it like him. 🔥 #BCSpoilers #BlackClover https://t.co/I0CXunNVy7

However, fans now suspect that Lucius was manipulating time to ensure the outcome of the raid which was most desirable to him. It has been revealed that he desired Lucifero’s heart for an unknown reason that we might get to know in future issues beyond Black Clover Chapter 331.

🦀jaywah🦀 @reflect_refrain Also the triad are 100% coming back because Lucius literally requires them for his undying bodies plan. Plus we have to see their relationship as a “family.” Can’t wait to see all 4 of them together #BCSpoilers Also the triad are 100% coming back because Lucius literally requires them for his undying bodies plan. Plus we have to see their relationship as a “family.” Can’t wait to see all 4 of them together #BCSpoilers https://t.co/W1zxYnTNTP

Unfortunately, more information in that regard will have to wait, as author Yuki Tabata has announced an indefinite hiatus of at least three months for the series. While some fans seem to be somewhat upset at the hiatus coming after such an important reveal, others are almost praising Tabata for giving us time to absorb all the information.

Diamond King @HollowedSage99 #BCSpoilers This is just me, but I think the Julius we had was actually real, either to hide 4th away all this time or not, the thing is, I think Julius that we know and loved, died, when 214 happened, he was reborn as Lucius (Light) Zogratis, maybe a repressed personality? #BCSpoilers This is just me, but I think the Julius we had was actually real, either to hide 4th away all this time or not, the thing is, I think Julius that we know and loved, died, when 214 happened, he was reborn as Lucius (Light) Zogratis, maybe a repressed personality? https://t.co/ZDXfU0x4QK

Regardless of how people are reacting to the hiatus, everyone seems to have only positive things to say about the most recent reveal. Some fans have already begun going back in the manga, trying to find lines or scenes that exist in an entirely new context following the reveal, and we assure you that there are plenty.

Moments such as Julius telling Asta that they’re “linked by fate” are being heavily scrutinized by diehard fans of the series. Julius’ fight versus Patolli is also being examined in a new light, especially his assertion that Patolli could not kill him.

In summation

Overall, Black Clover Chapter 331 has established itself as what is arguably the most important chapter of the series thus far. The revelations completely rewrite the context of the 330 issues that came before it. Fans who predicted what will happen previously will now have to rethink their ideas.

Black Clover Chapter 331 compels readers to take the series more seriously because even one reveal carries such massive weight in the grand scheme of things. We now know just how meticulously author Yuki Tabata had planned this reveal since the early days of the series.

We will keep you up to date with Black Clover anime news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee