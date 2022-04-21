Black Clover chapter 331 raw scans and spoilers: The identity of the fourth Zogratis Brother revealed, Tabata takes an indefinite hiatus

Black Clover chapter 331 is going to be the last chapter in the series for quite a while, considering that mangaka Yuki Tabata has announced an indefinite hiatus. However, the chapter contains one of the greatest revelations of all time, and it confirms a long-standing fan theory.

Additionally, the hiatus will give readers ample time to go through the manga for all hints of this reveal. However, the unspecified return date makes some fans fear that Black Clover will also follow in the footsteps of Hunter X Hunter.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 331]

Black Clover chapter 331 shows that Queen Ciel is alive, the eldest Zogratis brother reveals himself

In the last chapter, Adrammelech left the battlefield after retrieving Lucifero’s heart. Mimosa healed Yami and Nacht with help from Charmy. Nacht then agreed to return to Clover Kingdom with the Black Bulls.

Black Clover chapter 331 is titled “And the Time Starts to Move.” However, this title is likely to change in the official translation.

Black Clover chapter 331 raw scans and spoilers

Black Clover chapter 331 starts with Yuno meeting Ciel, the queen of the Spade Kingdom, and his birth mother. Ciel is alive, likely thanks to the efforts of her guards. She tearfully expresses her relief at seeing her son alive as well. Nacht is there to supervise the meeting.

Elsewhere, Liebe tells Asta that Licita was his mother. Asta is happy that she loved him. It is unclear from the spoilers whether Yuno chooses to remain in the Spade Kingdom or return to the Clover Kingdom. However, he and Asta simultaneously reaffirm their desire to become the Wizard King.

Black Clover chapter 331 then moves to Clover Kingdom, where Damnatio Kira is seen walking with a sinister expression on his face.

Marx reports to Julius Novachrono about the developments in the Spade Kingdom. However, the Wizard King is seen worrying over his reaction to the opening of the Qilphoth channel.

It is revealed that the King has been feeling a certain kind of throbbing ever since the opening of the Qilphoth.

Damnatio enters and presents to Julius research from 20 years ago regarding the Devil-Possessed of the Clover Kingdom. According to this research, Megicula is not a Qilphoth Devil, even if she is a high-ranking devil in general.

The underworld is run by three supreme devils:

1) Lucifero, also known as Satan, user of Gravity Magic,

2) Beelzebub, user of Spatial Magic, and

3) Astaroth, user of Time Magic.

Somehow, Astaroth had vanished from the Underworld, and Megicula was likely a replacement for him.

Damnatio concludes that there is only one person in their world who has used Time Magic. He pleads with Julius to tell him:

“You are not the devil who saved our country.”

Julius’s young face looks horrified as he seemingly realizes that it was him, rising to apologize to Damnatio. However, it is revealed to be an act as he visible sheds his young skin and assumes his true form, killing Damnatio in the process.

Adrammelech appears and confirms that everything went according to plan. He addresses Julius as Lucius Zogratis, who replies that he is “filled with time.”

Speculations

Black Clover chapter 331 hints, with the framing of the characters, that Yuno and Asta may no longer be in the same place.

It is likely that Yuno will remain with his mother to rebuild his kingdom, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of his pursuits in the Clover kingdom. He and Asta will still try to become Wizard Kings.

The_Kenpachi @JacobHa62878872 Everybody playing checkers while these mfs been playing chess the whole time #BCSpoilers Everybody playing checkers while these mfs been playing chess the whole time #BCSpoilers https://t.co/Evum9LwlGb

Julius being the fourth Zogratis brother has always been one of the more ridiculed theories in the fandom. However, Black Clover chapter 331 states, without a doubt, that this theory has come true.

Looking back, it makes perfect sense considering that Julius recruited Yami and William for the sole purpose of using them for the Qilphoth.

Adrammelech is likely one of the secondary commanders of the Underworld and seems devoted to Lucius.

However, it is unclear whether Astaroth is possessing Lucius or if Lucius is Astaroth himself. Either way, Julius’ easy forgiveness of William seems calculative in this light.

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers they're planning for Black Clover to resume publication in about 3 months but this isn't fixed yet. Tabata is taking this break so he can rest & plan the final saga out. #BCSpoilers they're planning for Black Clover to resume publication in about 3 months but this isn't fixed yet. Tabata is taking this break so he can rest & plan the final saga out.

Black Clover chapter 331 is the last chapter before Tabata’s indefinite hiatus. All of the speculations will have to wait until the manga returns. Hopefully, the official translation will provide more information regarding this.

