Black Clover chapter 330: Is this the end of Spade Kingdom Raid arc? Mimosa heals Yami and Nacht after the battle

Black Clover chapter 330 might be the last chapter in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, and fans have mixed opinions on it.

Some are ecstatic at the end of what many consider to be an underwhelming arc. Meanwhile, others are enraged that the arc is ending without providing many sought-after answers.

Some refuse to believe that this is the end and expect Tabata to have something bigger planned. The reaction to the treatment of Charlotte’s confession in Black Clover chapter 330 has not been positive, with many condemning the mangaka for using it as comic relief.

Black Clover chapter 330 signals the end of the final battle, a surprise confession ensues

Previously, Asta defeated Lucifero with the help of Yami, Nacht, and Yuno while Adrammelech gleefully watched the events.

Black Clover chapter 330 is titled “Declaration to the Shadows.”

The events in Black Clover chapter 330

Adrammelech flies up to Lucifero’s remains and yanks out his heart before flying away, saying that this was what he was after.

Yuno accesses the damage and concludes that while every captain and senior Magic Knight is in terrible condition, Nacht and Yami are by far the worst and are close to death.

He uses Conjunction to transport Mimosa to them, but she is out of mana and thus cannot help them. Gray and Vanessa are also in a similar state.

Charlotte appears at the scene. After seeing Yami’s condition, she tearfully confesses her love to him.

#BlackClover #ブラッククローバー Chibi Black Bulls.

The Black Bulls also suddenly appear, and Charmy gives Mimosa food from the Sheep Cook. With her magic restored, Mimosa uses Ultimate Plant Magic: Flower Princess Utopia to heal Yami and Nacht. Yami thanks Charlotte, but it seems he has not heard her confession at all.

Yami gives his Demon Slasher Katana to Asta permanently since he now has the Sword of Misteltein. Asta and the Black Bulls thank Nacht and welcome him back.

While he still hates unruly people, Nacht realizes that he is one such person himself and resolves to properly live with the Bulls from now on.

Observations

Charlotte’s confession was one of the most anticipated ones in the fandom. To have that played off as a gag has irked several readers.

Yami and Charlotte are a popular ship, so most people do not appreciate Tabata exploiting it but never making it canon.

Adrammelech’s words in Black Clover chapter 330 indicate that the Underworld is murkier than previously thought. Lucifero’s heart Might be the key to the title of king.

Adrammelech has been disinterested throughout the battle, which is also conclusive of Lucifero being relatively unimportant in the underworld.

🌟Koolkamjam💫 @KameronKKJ For me, while I did REALLY enjoy Black Clover Spade Arc’s exciting/thrilling moments, one of the main complaints for me was definitely the antagonist especially the devils. Devils lacked a lot of personality, charm, character depth that made them seem plain/dull.(1/3) For me, while I did REALLY enjoy Black Clover Spade Arc’s exciting/thrilling moments, one of the main complaints for me was definitely the antagonist especially the devils. Devils lacked a lot of personality, charm, character depth that made them seem plain/dull.(1/3) https://t.co/PjEHG7KX0C

The battle ends with no casualties whatsoever, and it does somewhat reduce the scope and premise of Lucifero as a threat.

Lucifero is one of the many villains in this arc who failed to live up to fans’ expectations.

Is this the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc?

Thunder Devil watch Dragon Quest Dai @ThunderTheDevil Black Clover chapter 330 feels such a meh ending to a 50+ chapter arc. It seems like the arc was building up a SW Empire Strike Back ending where things get worse for cast but it seems like where getting to the status quo. I hate I have to feel this way Black Clover chapter 330 feels such a meh ending to a 50+ chapter arc. It seems like the arc was building up a SW Empire Strike Back ending where things get worse for cast but it seems like where getting to the status quo. I hate I have to feel this way https://t.co/GKteFL2TrX

Considering that this arc has been one of the worst-received arcs in the series, many fans are happy that it is ending, comparing it to the Elf Invasion arc. However, one must consider that the Elf Invasion arc was the culmination of the elf saga, spread across five arcs. It is a given that it would be better handled.

As of Black Clover chapter 330, there are five key loose points in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. These are Yuno’s status as the Spade Prince, the fourth Zogratis brother, the remaining Devils who had escaped from the Qilphoth, the Qilphoth Channel itself, and Yami’s demonic heart. It does not seem like Tabata would forget about these points.

Oxygen/O2 | Gosh diddly dagnabbit @OneEnviousGamer



That means the consequences of this arc now fall entirely on what the plot does with him. If he ends up a fantastic & long-term villain, great! That retroactively improves the Spade Arc. If he gets Morris'd then, uh, oops @shonenjump "The price is that Adrammelech now has Lucifero's heart."That means the consequences of this arc now fall entirely on what the plot does with him. If he ends up a fantastic & long-term villain, great! That retroactively improves the Spade Arc. If he gets Morris'd then, uh, oops @shonenjump "The price is that Adrammelech now has Lucifero's heart."That means the consequences of this arc now fall entirely on what the plot does with him. If he ends up a fantastic & long-term villain, great! That retroactively improves the Spade Arc. If he gets Morris'd then, uh, oops

Therefore, while the Spade Kingdom Raid arc might have ended with Black Clover chapter 330, keeping in mind that we have no confirmation of it yet, the saga will likely continue.

Tabata is not known to leave behind loose ends, no matter how controversial the resolution.

