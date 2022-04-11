Black Clover chapter 329: Asta achieves complete victory over Lucifero with help from Yuno, Yami, and Nacht

Black Clover chapter 329 has divided the fandom like no other chapter in recent history. Lucifero’s defeat is the most controversial as well as the biggest thing in this arc, or so Mangaka Tabata has projected so far.

Having the King of Devils, who was presented as the be-all and end-all of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, overpowered in such a short span of time has enraged a lot of fans. However, many others have praised the artwork and the use of characters.

The Magic Knights achieve their first victory over Lucifero in Black Clover chapter 329

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Licita sent Asta away in order to protect him from her magic. At present, Asta overpowered Lucifero and sliced him in half using the Demon Slasher Katana. Asta and Liebe separated from their Devil Union Mode.

Black Clover chapter 329 is titled The King of Devils and the Boys with No Magic.

Black Clover chapter 329: Synopsis

Black Clover chapter 329 starts with Lucifero baffled and outraged over the fact that he was defeated by some Magicless boys. While he is sliced in half, the upper half of his body still functions. Lucifero proclaims that he would have defeated the humans if he had been in his optimum form.

He uses his gravity magic to subdue Asta and Liebe, and the latter returns to his mini-form. However, Yami and Nacht appear using their Shadow Magic and Dark Magic: Black Moon, respectively. They counter Lucifero’s Gravity Magic to the extent that Asta can stand up and use his Demon Slayer Sword.

Lucifero is visibly frightened by Asta and tries to run away, claiming to defeat the Magic Knights the next time they face each other. However, Yuno uses Conjunction to transport Lucifero to Asta, since he cannot transport his friend.

Asta uses his Demon Slayer Sword to attack Lucifero. It is undisclosed if he kills the King of Devils, as the body is still present at the scene. Adrammelech starts to clap and congratulate the humans on their victory, which makes it appear that Lucifero is truly defeated.

The end note to Black Clover chapter 329, which was removed in the Viz translation, reads "total victory," which further solidifies the notion of Lucifero's defeat.

Speculations regarding Black Cover

Yuno transporting Lucifero to Asta was unprecedented, and has given rise to many theories on what he is capable of transporting. Some suggest that Yuno can reflect and bend magic attacks by teleporting them out of his way.

However, Adrammelech remains standing, and his reaction to Lucifero’s defeat is a clear indication that there must be more going on in the Underworld than what the readers are privy to.

Additionally, while Adrammelech is still in the prime of his health, the Magic Knights are on the brink of losing consciousness. If a battle were to break out right now, additional help from Noelle or Leopold would be required.

Hopefully, the next chapter will placate the readers by elaborating upon the politics of the Underworld. It seems unlikely that Tabata would have kept Adrammelech as a trump card only to end the arc at Lucifero’s defeat.

