Black Clover Chapter 329 leaks have fans outraging at mangaka Yuki Tabata for bad writing

Black Clover Chapter 329 is one of the most anticipated chapters in The Spade Kingdom arc, and the raw scans leaked today have caused the fandom to berate mangaka Yuki Tabata for an underwhelming end to what was hyped up to be the greatest fight in the series so far.

However, many fans have also loved the developments in the chapter and are trying their best to defend it and the mangaka against a wave of displeasure. Black Clover slander has reached a record high today, but an equal amount of appreciation for the artist’s hard work can also be seen.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 329, and does not in any way mean any personal disrespect towards the mangaka or the series. This is merely a chronicle of the fandom’s reaction to the chapter.]

Fans question the writing of mangaka Yuki Tabata after raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 329 are leaked

In Black Clover Chapter 329, although Lucifero got back up, he was eventually defeated by Asta with the help of Yuno, Nacht, and Yami. The chapter has essentially divided the fandom into three sections: those who are questioning Tabata's writing, those who like the chapter, and those who are hoping for the next chapter to redeem the series.

Unfortunately, the majority of the fandom has started complaining about Tabata’s writing and power scaling after the raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 329. Their chief complaint is that Lucifero has been set up as the final villain of this arc, with the fate of humanity and all four kingdoms at stake should the Magic Knights fail to defeat him.

Not only did Asta defeat Lucifero without much of a hitch, but there were also no considerable losses in the fight to make a strong impact on the audience. For years, the fandom has been vocal about the mangaka’s disinclination to kill off characters even when the plot demanded it. Black Clover Chapter 329 just solidified this idea.

However, many fans have been delighted with Asta’s new power-up, as well as Yuno’s use of Conjunction. They loved the emotional touch with Licita’s memories and the bond between Asta and Lucifero. Many have, sadly, taken to defend Tabata’s writing by comparing the series to other manga.

Another, more neutral faction, has taken Adrammelech’s appearance at the end to signify that Lucifero was not in fact the final boss, and there ought to be more about the politics of the underworld that have not been revealed yet. This faction is not particularly pleased with Black Clover Chapter 329 per se, but they do not condemn the manga and the mangaka as a whole.

The root causes

Spade Kingdom Raid Arc has been the single most controversial arc in the series. Unlike the Elf Reincarnation Arc, which is universally beloved, or the Seabed Temple Arc, which is considered not up to par with other arcs, the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has the fandom divided over its reception.

While many fans consider it one of the best arcs in Black Clover, others consider it one of the worst. Tabata’s treatment of many characters, including the likes of Fuegoleon Vermilion and Charmy Pappitson, has come under fire. Many have considered that by focusing solely on Asta, and occasionally Yuno, Yami, and Noelle, Tabata has missed the opportunity to utilize many interesting characters.

A counter to this argument can be presented in the form of Magna Swing, Nacht Faust, and Gray, perhaps even Mimosa Vermilion. Earlier in the arc, characters like Nozel Silva and Luck Voltia had also gotten a lot of exposure. It was only after the fight with Lucifero commenced that the focus shifted to only a handful of characters, Asta specifically.

What essentially enraged fans was to see the disproportionate way Tabata deliberately set Lucifero up as a larger-than-life, be-all and end-all antagonist, only for the fight to leave less of an impression than Yuno vs. Zenon or the Silva siblings vs. Megicula.

To an extent, Lucifero was a proper opponent for Asta in the same way Zenon was for Yuno and Megicula was for Noelle. It is only the nature and execution of the fight that has displeased the fans.

Either way, we can only wait for Black Clover Chapter 329 to be officially published before getting the full picture. Hopefully, the next chapter will appease most readers.

