Black Clover chapter 329: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After Asta and Liebe controversially overpowered Lucifero, fans have been eagerly waiting for Black Clover chapter 329 to clear out the confusion. Several fan theories have emerged in the wake of Asta’s new power.

Fans were elated that the last chapter was of a regular length, but the content had divided them. Many believed that Lucifero’s defeat was a red herring, while others expressed displeasure with Tabata’s writing. Here's what to expect from the upcoming chapter 329.

Black Clover chapter 329 release date and speculations

Viz and Manga Plus have notified their readers that Black Clover chapter 329 will be officially released on Sunday, April 10, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:30 AM, April 11

Black Clover chapter 329 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz and on the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 328

Black Clover chapter 328 is titled “Always.” In a flashback, Licita was shown talking to Liebe about her son, whom she had to send away to keep her magic from draining the child of his mana. Licita laments that she could not be a good mother to her son, but she would always love him dearly despite never meeting him or knowing him.

At present, Asta made full use of the remaining five minutes of his True Devil Union by repeatedly hacking away at Lucifero. He cut off Lucifero’s hands, and the King of Devils recognized that Asta was Licita’s son.

However, Asta retaliated by slicing Lucifero cleanly in half, including his heart. As Lucifero fell, Asta and Liebe separated from each other and declared that they were going to live and be happy.

What to expect from chapter 329

The main theory/speculation that the community has is whether Lucifero’s heart was still within his body. Since Lucifero’s body did not disappear, many have speculated that Lucifero’s heart was, in fact, within Yami’s body due to Morris’s interference.

Even though both Yami and Lucifero seem unaware of this fact, if it is true, Black Clover chapter 329 is expected to clear this up. On the other hand, Lucifero’s importance to the Qilphoth is unknown as of yet, and the chapter could focus on the aftermath of Lucifero’s defeat.

Another thing to expect is Adrammelech’s involvement in the ongoing fight. The Devil has only been observing the fight so far, but with their King defeated, they may properly venture into battle. It would be interesting to see how Asta and the rest handle them.

Whether Asta has realized that Licita is his mother or not may be revealed in Black Clover chapter 329. From his reaction, it can be interpreted that he heard Lucifero’s words, but until we see another conversation between him and Liebe, nothing can be confirmed.

While Yami and Nacht were saved in chapter 327, Yuno’s status is still undisclosed. Many have theorized that Lucifero is not the final enemy of this arc, but it is equally likely that the Spade Kingdom Raid arc will come to an end in the next few chapters.

