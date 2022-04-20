Black Clover Chapter 331: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover Chapter 331 will prove to be crucial since it will confirm or deny the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. After the highly divisive ending of the last chapter, the criticism of the series is at an unprecedented high. The debate regarding Charlotte’s wasted confession was heated, in particular.

However, the introduction of Adrammelech’s more sinister motives and the turmoil in the Underworld were appreciated by readers. Black Clover Chapter 331, while announcing the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, might feature the continuation of the Spade Saga as a whole.

Black Clover Chapter 331 release date and speculations

According to Manga Plus, Black Clover Chapter 331 will be officially released online on Sunday, April 24. The time will differ based on the region.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, April

Black Clover Chapter 331 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shonen Jump App. Physical copies can be availed via Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 21.

Recap of Chapter 330

Black Clover Chapter 330 was titled “Declaration to the Shadows.” After Asta collapsed, Adrammelech went to Lucifero’s body and retrieved his heart before leaving. Yuno surveyed the situation, and realized that everyone was in a terrible state, Nacht and Yami being at death’s door. He transported Mimosa to him using Conjunction, but she was still out of mana, as was Gray.

Charlotte staggered towards Yami and, seeing his condition, tearfully confessed her love for him, much to Vanessa’s surprise. The Black Bulls arrived on the battlefield with food from the Sheep Cook, which Charmy and Noelle forced Mimosa to eat.

With her magic restored, Mimosa healed Yami and Nacht using her Ultimate Plant Magic: Flower Princess Utopia. During the reunions, Yami thanked Charlotte for encouraging him, but he seemed to have missed her long-anticipated confession.

Yami gifted his Demon-Slasher Katana to Asta permanently since he was in possession of the Mistilteinn Blade. Asta and the Black Bulls welcomed Nacht back and requested him to return with them. Moved by their acceptance, Nacht finally felt like he belonged to his Squad, and resolved to live freely with them from then on.

What to expect from Chapter 331?

The biggest question which fans expect Black Clover Chapter 331 to answer is whether the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has ended or not. This arc has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial arcs of the series in terms of reception. Readers have compared it to the Elf Invasion arc, where Tabata’s writing, especially his portrayal of his villains, was found lacking.

On a more practical side, Tabata can explore the politics of the Underworld in the time it would take for the Magic Knights to return to Clover Kingdom. Adrammelech saying that he was always after Lucifero’s heart hints that the position of the king and the command of the Underworld is precarious at best. Black Clover Chapter 331 would be a good point for a focal shift.

In the Spade Kingdom, Yuno’s status as their prince is still unresolved. Whether he will stay there or return to the Clover Kingdom remains to be seen. None of the demons from the first two gates of the Qilphoth channel have been dealt with either.

As much as he loves his home and his rivalry with Asta, Yuno does not seem like someone who would abandon his birth-country at this time of need. William’s presence must be encouraging to him as well.

The state of the Qilphoth and the identity of the fourth Zogratis brother still loom as threats over the heroes. It seems unlikely that they will not be addressed in Black Clover Chapter 331, given that the situation in the Clover Kingdom is also uncertain. Previously, Julius Novachrono was shown to have fallen ill at the time of the Qilphoth Channel’s emergence.

Should the Magic Knights return to an emperor-less kingdom, the battle for the title will ensue. Nozel and Fuegoleon were heavily injured, and Leopold has not been seen for quite a while, which leaves us with questions about Asta and Yuno’s dream.

