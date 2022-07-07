One Piece Episode 1024: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Now that the Ice Oni virus has been dealt with, Chopper and the Yakuza can take a little break from their fight in One Piece Episode 1024. Hyogoro and the rest of the Live Floor have already been cured from the horrible ailment by the Strawhats' doctor. Now, we can focus our attention on someone else, more specifically the nine Red Scabbards.

Neither they nor the fans have any idea why Oden suddenly came back to life, but it is possible this week's episode will finally explain the situation. With that in mind, let’s talk about all the information we have for One Piece Episode 1024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The Scabbards will meet their old friend once again in One Piece Episode 1024

When will the episode release and where can you watch it?

How will the Scabbards react to this news? (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece Episode 1024 will, like usual, air first in Japan at 11:00 am JST, this coming Sunday, July 10. For the rest of the world, it will air at the times listed below:

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 PM, July 9

Central Daylight time – 9:00 PM, July 9

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 PM, July 9

British Summer time – 3:00 AM, July 10

Central European Summer time – 4:00 AM, July 10

Indian Standard time – 7:30 AM, July 10

Philippine time – 10:00 AM, July 10

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 AM, July 10

Fans can enjoy One Piece Episode 1024, as well as the rest of this amazing series, via the official streaming services for the show. These platforms are Crunchyroll and Funimation, where they can see the episode minutes after its release in Japan, with subtitles in their preferred language.

A quick recap of last week’s episode

One Piece Episode 1023 started with Chopper being cured from the Ice Oni virus that was afflicting his body. The cure he worked so hard to obtain proved a success, but he now needs a way to cure everyone in the Live Floor at the same time.

Outside, the Yakuza and Queen’s forces were trying to hold themselves back from becoming rampaging monsters. Hyogoro asked Yatappe to end his life before he could hurt his friends, but the Yaluza boss was unable to do so.

While King and Queen fought against Marco, the Android's subordinates ask their leader why they are being afflicted by the Ice Oni. Queen disregarded them by saying they were just disposable fodder, something that greatly affected his following.

Fortunately for everyone, Chopper arrived just in time with the finished cure, sparing everyone who was afflicted by the disease from their horrible fate.

Queen got angry and tried to kill the doctor, but his own forces prevented him from doing so. Chopper, anoyyed at Queen’s disregard for the lives of others, delivered a punch right to the Android’s face.

What can you expect from this week’s episode?

One Piece Episode 1024 will focus on the Red Scabbards, who are pumped to return to the battlefield. However, a figure that looked and sounded just like Oden was somehow waiting for them outside the room they awoke in.

None of them can understand what is happening, seeing as their beloved Daimyo died by protecting them in the past. They are overjoyed to see their friend again, but something does not seem right about this situation.

The Scabbards will have to figure out if this is real or not, something that may prove to be more difficult than it may seem at first. While we fans cannot wait to learn the truth about Oden’s sudden return to the land of the living, it seems like we will have some answers sooner rather than later.

