Black Clover chapter 344: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 344 is set to release on Monday, November 14, at 12 midnight JST. As fans wait with bated breath for this issue to arrive, they can only speculate on what could be in store in the upcoming issue. While a fight between Ichika, Asta, and Ryuya versus Sister Lily and her two Paladins is to be expected, there are still plenty of question marks on exactly what will occur.

As a result, fans have been clamoring for any Black Clover chapter 344 spoiler information they can get their hands on. While no such veritable spoiler information is available as of this article’s writing, fans do at least have a concrete set of release information for the issue in place.

Black Clover chapter 344 likely to reintroduce Heath Grice, Revchi Salik as Lucius’ newest Paladins

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 344 has a Japanese release date and time of Monday, November 14 at 12 midnight JST. For most international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, November 13. Select international readers will also be able to access the issue in the early morning of Monday, November 14.

Fans can check out the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, November 13

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 13

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, November 13

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, November 13

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, November 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, November 13

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, November 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Monday, November 14

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, Black Clover chapter 344 will certainly feature a fight between Ichika, Asta, and Ryuya versus Sister Lily and her two new Paladins, presumably Heath and Revchi. With Tabata’s fast pace as of late, fans can expect him to dive right into this conflict rather than delay it unnecessarily.

However, on the off chance that he does take one more issue to build the conflict, fans will most likely see the other Ryuzen Seven members called to action. Discussion of Asta’s perfect Zetten form, as well as why he couldn’t execute it versus Ichika in the previous chapter, is also likely in this scenario.

In either case, fans will also likely learn of whatever power Ryudo Ryuya seems to be hiding from Asta and readers alike. His effortless intervention in Asta and Ichika’s fight suggests that he is stronger than he appears, leading many readers to believe that there is indeed some yet-seen power within him.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with no Black Clover chapter 344 spoiler information currently available. As a result, fans are left guessing about the issue’s content until such spoiler information is made available later in the week.

