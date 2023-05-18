Black Clover chapter 359: How Noelle's new transformation changes the battle against her mother

Black Clover chapter 359 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, marking the series’ unofficial return from a one-month hiatus. The break, taken just ahead of Japan’s Golden Week holiday festivities, came after a chapter that saw Mereoleona Vermillion pushed to her absolute limits against Moris Libardirt.

Fans were expecting the following issue, Black Clover chapter 359, to continue focusing on Mereoleona’s fight. However, the issue shockingly shifted the perspectives to the Silva family. Fans saw Acier Silva comment on how disappointing some of her children had turned out, prompting Noelle to get involved and say her piece on their mother’s return.

Unfortunately, this led to the confirmation that Noelle did indeed lose Undine. However, Black Clover chapter 359 also revealed that Noelle has another similarly strong power up at her disposal heading into her expected fight with Acier. This also begs the question of exactly how this new powerup changes the seemingly imminent and inevitable fight between the two.

Black Clover chapter 359 takes Undine away from Noelle, gives her seemingly equally strong power in return

Black Clover chapter 359 began with Acier commending Nozel for being strong, but shaming Nebra and Solid for letting hate and power warp their minds and make them weak. Acier apologizes for dying but says they can all be reborn and live together in Lucius’ world. Noelle then says that the woman before them may be Acier, but she isn’t their mother, so they need to defeat them.

Nozel comments on how Noelle doesn’t have Undine anymore as the latter remembers feeling depressed when Asta went missing. Kahono is then seen showing up, asking Noelle to help them tame the dragon “Sea God” that has been worshiped since ancient times. Upon meeting the Sea God, it chooses Noelle as its host to assimilate into a spirit-like form, because she’s an excellent water mage.

The two then make a contract, causing the Sea God to take on a spirit-like form, which Noelle calls Leviathan. Back in the present, Noelle uses her new spell Valkyrie Dress: Dragon Form, and tells her mother that she’ll surpass her right here and now. Acier comments on how proud she is at how strong Noelle has become as Black Clover chapter 359 comes to an end.

How Noelle’s new transformation affects her fight with Acier

RampAge existence @Mikey281102

#BCSpoilers When Noelle used sea dragon's roar for the first time,the folks of the underwater temple literally called itthe Sea God,and with all that's happening now I am at a loss for words on how much tabata could foreshadow and signify the detail at such early point of series When Noelle used sea dragon's roar for the first time,the folks of the underwater temple literally called itthe Sea God,and with all that's happening now I am at a loss for words on how much tabata could foreshadow and signify the detail at such early point of series#BCSpoilers https://t.co/J00cdja0zo

With Noelle’s new transformation having only been just introduced and not seen in action in the alleged leaks, it’s hard to gauge its strength as of chapter 359. However, given the way it’s introduced, fans can safely assume that it’s meant to be a substitute for the power Noelle once had with Undine by her side.

Likewise, one can assume that she’s still an Arcane or Saint Stage mage as of Black Clover chapter 359. While future issues may dispute this with official information, the manner in which her Leviathan is introduced suggests it to be comparable to Undine. As a result, the equip spell for the spirit-like magic should make her similarly strong.

Furthermore, with Noelle being confirmed to have lost Undine (as many fans suspected), the introduction of Leviathan obviously boosts her chances of victory against her mother. If this weren’t the case, it doesn’t make sense for author and illustrator Yuki Tabata to introduce a new power-up for Noelle rather than let her fail in her base form.

👑BLEACHTYBW @Animesempai0 #BCSpoilers Noelle vs Acier has potential to be a top five woman Shonen fight all time Noelle vs Acier has potential to be a top five woman Shonen fight all time 🔥 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/hglnDKQwvr

One important piece of speculation to discuss is how Noelle’s Water Magic, with the power of Leviathan included as of Black Clover chapter 359, matches up to her mother’s Steel Magic. With water being the primary catalyst in the rusting process, which steel is subject to, there’s a strong chance that Noelle is revealed as the hard counter to her mother’s magic.

While this isn’t necessarily a given, a strong chance exists that this is how their matchup will play out. However, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee Noelle a win. With how revered a Magic Knight Acier is, she’s likely dealt with type disadvantages before.

As a result, the true impact of Noelle’s new powerup will be determined based on whether or not it can help her overcome the sheer amount of experience which Acier has.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes