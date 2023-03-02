Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers have recently been released. Based on the raw scans of chapter 353, this installment will be titled Party at its Peak. It will showcase the after-effects of the fight against the five-headed dragon in the Hino country.
An illustration from the raw scans of Black Clover chapter 353 resembled Charmy Pappitson, a member of the Black Bulls who is also obsessed with food. The statement and illustration may have implied that Charmy is older than she appeared.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Clover chapter 353.
Black Clover chapter 353 indicated that Charmy Pappitson may be a lot older than she looks
In Black Clover chapter 353 raw scans, it depicted that in the middle of the party, Imari Komari, one of the Ryuzen Seven members, told Asta about "Ochaarmi," the God of food who saved the people of the Hino country from getting destroyed by a great famine long ago. Imari explains that their ability to enjoy delicious meals today is all thanks to the God of food. However, the illustration in the manga depicting Ochaarmi bears a striking resemblance to Charmy Pappitson.
The illustration of raw scans has sparked numerous fan theories about Charmy's age and true identity. Some fans claim that it might lead to Charmy's backstory being explored. However, it's worth noting that Charmy's age has never been explicitly stated in the series.
The fact that she may be connected to an ancient deity raises the possibility that she is much older than she appears. Moreover, it's likely that her true age is being kept a secret for a reason and that her past may hold important clues about her role in Yūki Tabata's manga series.
Looking and acting like a child most of the time, Charmy is described as a half-dwarf in the manga who was found in the Clover forest by Yami. Since she is a Cotton Magic user, she can create and manipulate cotton at will. In addition, her magical ability is related to the food she cooks with magic that provides Mana to the one who eats it, after which the consumer's magic retains.
Charmy also has powerful traits. When she is hungry, her magical power increases significantly, allowing her to perform feats that would be impossible under normal circumstances.
Final thoughts
Given dwarves have a long life span like the elves, the idea of Charmy being older than she appears in Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is not far-fetched. The series features many characters with mysterious and complex backgrounds, and it wouldn't be surprising if Charmy was one of them. After all, she has special magical skills and has shown she knows a lot about the magical world.
Charmy's love for food has also been a recurring theme throughout the manga. While it may seem like a simple quirk, her culinary skills have been shown to be exceptional, and she has even been able to create magical dishes that can boost the abilities of her allies in battle.
Although there isn't much information, fans are excited about the possibility that Charmy's true identity will be revealed. The idea of a seemingly innocent and carefree character having a dark and mysterious past is a common trope in anime and manga. Hence, it would be exciting to see how Black Clover handles this concept.