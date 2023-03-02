Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers have recently been released. Based on the raw scans of chapter 353, this installment will be titled Party at its Peak. It will showcase the after-effects of the fight against the five-headed dragon in the Hino country.

An illustration from the raw scans of Black Clover chapter 353 resembled Charmy Pappitson, a member of the Black Bulls who is also obsessed with food. The statement and illustration may have implied that Charmy is older than she appeared.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Clover chapter 353.

Black Clover chapter 353 indicated that Charmy Pappitson may be a lot older than she looks

Pikku 感情的 - Jester Fanatic @PikkuProgram #BCSpoilers They call their savior (Charmy) "食の神" (God / Goddess of Food), and wouldn't you guess it there is absolutely a 1:1 parallel to it in Shinto mythology. Say hello to Ukemochi / Ōgetsu-hime, more commonly known as 'THE GODDESS WHO PROTECTS FOOD'... #BCSpoilers They call their savior (Charmy) "食の神" (God / Goddess of Food), and wouldn't you guess it there is absolutely a 1:1 parallel to it in Shinto mythology. Say hello to Ukemochi / Ōgetsu-hime, more commonly known as 'THE GODDESS WHO PROTECTS FOOD'... https://t.co/3Ubnklxqbr

In Black Clover chapter 353 raw scans, it depicted that in the middle of the party, Imari Komari, one of the Ryuzen Seven members, told Asta about "Ochaarmi," the God of food who saved the people of the Hino country from getting destroyed by a great famine long ago. Imari explains that their ability to enjoy delicious meals today is all thanks to the God of food. However, the illustration in the manga depicting Ochaarmi bears a striking resemblance to Charmy Pappitson.

The illustration of raw scans has sparked numerous fan theories about Charmy's age and true identity. Some fans claim that it might lead to Charmy's backstory being explored. However, it's worth noting that Charmy's age has never been explicitly stated in the series.

Hikari Suzuki♣️♦️♥️♠️🍀 @HikariSuzuki14 #BCSpoilers Ochaarmi and Charmy are the same person .Charmy is half dwarf and we know that dwarves have a long life spine like the elves. So she has been travelling the world before Yami found her in Clover forest .I can't wait to know more about her backstory in Hino country #BCSpoilers Ochaarmi and Charmy are the same person .Charmy is half dwarf and we know that dwarves have a long life spine like the elves. So she has been travelling the world before Yami found her in Clover forest .I can't wait to know more about her backstory in Hino country🔥 https://t.co/Qvb8X9ikle

The fact that she may be connected to an ancient deity raises the possibility that she is much older than she appears. Moreover, it's likely that her true age is being kept a secret for a reason and that her past may hold important clues about her role in Yūki Tabata's manga series.

Looking and acting like a child most of the time, Charmy is described as a half-dwarf in the manga who was found in the Clover forest by Yami. Since she is a Cotton Magic user, she can create and manipulate cotton at will. In addition, her magical ability is related to the food she cooks with magic that provides Mana to the one who eats it, after which the consumer's magic retains.

Charmy also has powerful traits. When she is hungry, her magical power increases significantly, allowing her to perform feats that would be impossible under normal circumstances.

Final thoughts

Given dwarves have a long life span like the elves, the idea of Charmy being older than she appears in Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is not far-fetched. The series features many characters with mysterious and complex backgrounds, and it wouldn't be surprising if Charmy was one of them. After all, she has special magical skills and has shown she knows a lot about the magical world.

Black_Noir @Blackno74680140 So if Charmy is indeed an ancient deity worshiped in Hino Country, how the hell did she end up in Clover Kingdom as a predator in the woods? And above all how did she end up in the present, given that she is a goddess of antiquity? #BCSpoilers So if Charmy is indeed an ancient deity worshiped in Hino Country, how the hell did she end up in Clover Kingdom as a predator in the woods? And above all how did she end up in the present, given that she is a goddess of antiquity? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/AiSsyxUCzr

Charmy's love for food has also been a recurring theme throughout the manga. While it may seem like a simple quirk, her culinary skills have been shown to be exceptional, and she has even been able to create magical dishes that can boost the abilities of her allies in battle.

Although there isn't much information, fans are excited about the possibility that Charmy's true identity will be revealed. The idea of a seemingly innocent and carefree character having a dark and mysterious past is a common trope in anime and manga. Hence, it would be exciting to see how Black Clover handles this concept.

