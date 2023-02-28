Black Clover chapter 353: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 353 will be released on Monday, March 6 at 12 am JST. Following Asta’s victory over the five-headed dragon in the previous issue, there are numerous directions for the series to go in from here on out. As a result, fans are clamoring for any spoiler information on the upcoming issue they can get.

However, no verifiable spoiler information for Black Clover chapter 353 is available as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

With possibilities endless for Black Clover chapter 353, fans desperately hoping for Asta to reunite with Black Bulls

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 353’s Japanese release date and time are Monday, March 6 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, March 5. Select international readers, like domestic Japanese audiences, will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, March 6.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to the entire series.

Black Clover chapter 353 is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, March 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 6

What to expect (speculative)

As touched on above, there are truly an infinite number of directions Black Clover chapter 353 could take from a story perspective. With the immediate threat of the five-headed dragon having been taken care of, it’s somewhat difficult to pinpoint what the series could do next. That being said, there are a few general possible routes that seem most likely to be taken.

One possible route is to have the Black Bulls appear in Hino Country and reunite with Asta. This could both jumpstart the home stretch to the series’ conclusion and wrap up the Yami clan massacre storyline. With Yami Ichika, Yami Sukehiro, and Ryudo Ryuya all involved, having the Black Bulls appear in Hino Country could be the perfect way to wrap up this loose thread.

Black Clover Chapter 353 could double down on the Hino Country subarc, revealing that there’s more to Asta’s training than meets the eye. Perhaps this could be via the introduction of a sacred Hino Country sword that Ryuya feels Asta is worthy of.

While the Zetten is enough of a power-up in and of itself, giving Asta a new weapon would both be exciting for fans and continue his narrative parity with the number five.

Chapter 352 recap

Black Clover chapter 352 began with Ryudo Ryuya unleashing his Tengentsu and using it with one of Tenmanyashiki Fujio’s spells to coordinate Asta and the Ryuzen Seven. He has each of the Ryuzen Seven imbued with new energy from Fujio’s spell before telling them to take a head and prepare it for decapitation on Asta’s behalf.

The Ryuzen are also seen lining up the heads in perfect order for Asta to strike, with each member taking their own assignment. However, Hanegatsuji Jozo’s wounds are shown to be too deep to complete his job properly. This prompts Yami Ichika to appear and do the job instead, despite being severely injured.

She then shouts out to Asta to do it, showing that she has finally come around on him and believes in him. Asta then perfectly cuts all five of the dragon’s heads off at once, successfully killing it and saving Hino Country.

