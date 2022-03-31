Black Clover chapter 328 raw scans: A fatal attack against Lucifero, Licita’s past with Asta becomes clear

After last week’s break, Black Clover chapter 328 returns this week with the continuation of Asta’s fight against Lucifero. The raw scans released today focus on the fight and Liebe’s memories of Licita. The chapter is 15 pages long, and there are no rumors of a break for next week.

The official chapter comes out on April 3 and can be read on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 328]

Black Clover chapter 328 raw scans elaborate on Licita and Asta’s relationship: Lucifero suffers a heavy blow

In the last chapter, Asta and Liebe entered True Devil Union, which allowed them to unify into a single entity. Asta wished to avenge Licita, whom he still believed Liebe’s mother. After freeing Nacht and Yami from Lucifero’s clutches, Asta used his remaining five seconds of Devil Union Mode to kick Lucifero away.

According to the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 328 is titled “All the Way/Always,” which is a reference to Licita’s speech in the chapter.

Black Clover chapter 328 raw scans

According to the raw scans, Asta continues to battle Lucifero. Meanwhile, Liebe’s memories of Licita talking about Asta are shown. Readers had no clue how Liebe knew about Asta being Licita’s son, nor did Tabata directly confirm this fact before Black Clover chapter 328.

In the flashback, Licita is shown talking to Liebe about her child. She tells him that she had a child of Liebe’s age and whom she had to send away from her for the child to survive. Due to Licita’s nature of stealing away every creature's mana and life force near her, Asta’s life would have been in danger if she continued to keep him with her.

The raw scans are unclear about whether Asta can see these memories, but he fights Lucifero in Licita’s honor. Asta overpowers Lucifero and the Demon King realizes that the boy is Licita’s child.

As Asta cuts across Lucifero’s body diagonally, Liebe remembers Licita saying that even if she can’t be with her child, she will always love him (the word she uses is “zutto,” meaning “all the time”).

Asta cuts through Lucifero’s body, apparently slicing through his heart. As Lucifero falls, Asta and Liebe separate from Devil Union and appear before him, telling him in unison that they will live on and be happy, fulfilling Licita’s wish.

Speculations

Black Clover chapter 328 finally confirms that Asta truly is Licita’s son, and his parentage might explain his lack of mana. One panel suggested that Licita might have left Asta on the church's doorstep in Hage, the same way Yuno was left there.

Many fans have theorized that Lucifero’s heart is not inside his body but is inside Yami instead. Some also suggest that due to Lucifero being the King of Devils, he can’t be killed as easily as regular devils. Either way, readers seem disinclined to believe that Asta could have defeated Lucifero so soon and so easily when the latter was brought up to be one of the final bosses of this arc.

Hopefully, the official translation will give everyone a better idea. How Licita gave birth to Asta when her body leeches off any and all life force is a question that could be answered in this chapter.

