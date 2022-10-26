Every member of Team 7 in Naruto, ranked based on likeability

In Naruto, Team 7 was the Genin team led by Kakashi Hatake. Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Harano, and Sasuke Uchiha were the initial members.

The team disbanded and reformed several times throughout the series for various reasons. Yamato and Sai were also added as new members.

Team 7 is the most popular in the series because it includes all the main characters. Even so, not all characters are universally loved by fans. Here is a list of the members ranked by their likeability.

6) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yamato was introduced to Team 7 as a replacement leader when Kakashi was recovering from using too much Sharingan during a mission. Yamato is a former Anbu member with the unique ability of Wood Release, which he inherited from Hashirama Senju.

Despite his interesting backstory and a special set of skills, he received the shorter end of the stick in Naruto. Yamato, who was introduced as a replacement for Kakashi, received little fan support. His story became increasingly irrelevant as the series progressed.

5) Sai

Sai, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sai was recommended to join Team 7 by Danzo, who had completely brainwashed him. He was given two main objectives: form an alliance with Orochimaru against Konoha and kill Sasuke.

Fans disliked Sai at first because he constantly clashed with Naruto and Sakura. Furthermore, fans saw him as a cheap knockoff of Sasuke.

His decision to abandon his secret mission made him likable to the fans because spending time with Team 7 changed him. Like many other characters from the series, he evolved from being obnoxious to becoming a good-natured friend.

4) Sakura

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura's character has had ups and downs, and the fans' reaction has not always been favorable. She is a flawed and annoying character. Nonetheless, it is her relatability that made many fans root for her.

Sakura showcased her brilliant mind from the get-go, but not being a fighter cost her appeal among fans initially. Her popularity skyrocketed after she trained under Tsunade and became one of the best medical-nins in Naruto.

She was still flawed, but her depth of character and motivation made her one of the series' favorites.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke, one of the last surviving members of the Uchiha clan, made an immediate impression with his brooding demeanor in Naruto. He is among the most well-written characters in the series.

He commits several questionable deeds as a result of his desire for vengeance. However, his views and objectives shift as he learns more about the actual state of affairs and eventually demonstrates himself to be not only a powerful but also a good-hearted shinobi. Much like Sakura, fans have stuck by him through thick and thin.

2) Kakashi

Kakashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since his first appearance, Naruto fans have instantly liked Kakashi. Despite his laid-back demeanor and seeming detachment, he exudes mystery.

Kakashi is also an excellent shinobi, both in combat and in tactics. He can analyze the situation precisely and adapt to any challenge. It is obvious that each of his steps is calculated. In addition, his character design makes him look elegant.

1) Naruto

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto incontestably ranks first in terms of likeability. He began as a goofy prankster with a golden heart though the entire Hidden Leaf Village despised him for being a Jinchuriki. However, he not only became everyone's hero but also fulfilled his own dream of becoming a Hokage.

He represents the story of an underdog with hidden potential, so his character arc resonates with everyone. Above that, he has one of the best character developments in the series, displaying qualities such as determination, hard work, protection, and self-sacrifice.

