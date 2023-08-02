Jujutsu Kaisen makes a blatant Naruto reference in chapter 231 in a way no one thought

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, some lucky individuals have already caught a glimpse of leaked content, leading to an unexpected development that has taken the fandom by storm.

In a recent turn of events, Jujutsu Kaisen has made a blatant Naruto reference in chapter 231, leaving fans in awe and sparking discussions across the fandom. Both series explore the world of supernatural powers, epic battles, and complex character developments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 makes a solid reference to one of Naruto's favorite techniques

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231, a thrilling fight scene unfolds between Gojo and Sukuna, as the former showcases his version of the Shadow Clone Jutsu and uncovers Sukuna's glaring weakness. The chapter, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 9, begins with Kusakabe discussing the immense power of Gojo's attacks and the effects of his Cursed Energy, cautioning others not to underestimate him.

JJK fans were taken by surprise when Gojo showcased a technique resembling Naruto's Shadow Clone Jutsu. The chapter's raw scans highlighted when Gojo used his speed and created multiple clones to attack Sukuna. It's like a crossover moment where the two series meet. Fans of both JJK and Naruto are going crazy over this reference.

Nobara’s shawty @Nobaras_shawty #JJK231

my goat Gojo payed a visit to the Natuto verse, got the Naruto technique and Itachi stance my goat Gojo payed a visit to the Natuto verse, got the Naruto technique and Itachi stance pic.twitter.com/aMqBGAGVKB

Myamura @king_jin_woo Gege playing & experimenting too much with this fight lol. First Togashi's Hunter × Hunter refferences & now Kishimoto's Naruto refference & even S-2 anime director Gosso's fish eye refferences too

nyalloween @obhuojk @king_jin_woo bruhh making us think theres a new technique

Speed manipulation delays the opponent's time reaction, opens up opportunities for precise coordination, and impressive multiple attacks. Like many of Naruto's jutsu, the shadow clone technique relies on the principle of speed to create physical and illusionary clones.

This Naruto reference came as a delightful surprise since JJK has its unique world-building and distinct narrative.

An unexpected crossover moment

Naruto is a mega-popular series that started in 1999 and became a worldwide sensation. It has influenced so many other manga and anime stories, and it's dear to the hearts of millions of fans. So, seeing a reference to Naruto in JJK chapter 231 brought back fond memories of Naruto for fans in a way no one was expecting.

In a way, this was an amazing surprise for dedicated fans who have followed the journeys of Naruto and JJK's characters from the beginning. Both series have similar themes that delve into the complexities of friendship and explore the growth and development of their characters. This reference enhances the connection between the themes and storytelling elements.

Whoisdat? @Whoisdatbo1 @king_jin_woo Nah he Kakshi using Shadow Clones. Good old copy cat ninja back at it again.

The Naruto reference in Jujutsu Kaisen also highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect between mangaka (manga creators). In various interviews, Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, has expressed admiration for Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto.

In the big picture, these references are part of what makes the world of manga and anime so exciting. As fans continue to analyze this unexpected reference, it's also worth noting how manga and anime often include subtle nods and connections between works.

JJK manga will be on a break next week due to Shueisha's publication-wide break for Obon. The story fights continue in chapter 231, with the editor's note stating, "Fight to Dead or alive begins," indicating that this battle might end soon.

