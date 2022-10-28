Chainsaw Man Chapter 108: Why Yoru's sister is one of the Four Horsemen, explained

Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 was released on Tuesday, October 25, bringing with it some incredibly exciting developments to the manga’s current plotline. The confrontation between Asa Mitaka and Yuko began in full swing and saw its first major leg also end in the same issue.

Amidst these incredibly significant events within Chainsaw Man Chapter 108, a new character was introduced who may end up playing a major role in Part 2 of the series. Although it is unconfirmed, fans are almost certain that they know who this character generally is based on this initial appearance.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Yoru’s sister is one of the Four Horseman Devils, as well as briefly recaps Chainsaw Man Chapter 108’s events.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 introduced either Famine or Death Devil with latest character

Why it’s one of the Four Horsemen Devils

CHAINSAW MAN NATION @chainsawmannews I can't decide whether this new girl is the Famine Devil or the Death Devil I can't decide whether this new girl is the Famine Devil or the Death Devil https://t.co/2QMfwKtloT

Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 essentially only dealt with Asa Mitaka versus Yuko, showing the first leg of their fight in its entirety. Towards the end of the issue, Asa inadvertently kills Yuko and is seen mourning her soon-to-be-dead friend. However, this is interrupted by an unknown character who approaches the two.

The character asks Asa Mitaka if she wants to save Yuko, saying she has the ability to do so if it’s what Asa wants. Asa claims that this is indeed what she wants as the character approaches them, saying that she’ll do “anything for [her] little sister.” Upon closer inspection, the girl has spiral eyes like Makima and Yoru’s and has earrings that look awfully similar to Denji’s ripcord (which itself is modeled after Pochita’s tail).

The girl also refers to Asa as her “little sister,” causing great confusion amongst fans as to exactly what she means by this. Many fans agree that she’s most likely referring to Yoru here, with no mention of either Asa or Yuko ever having a little sister up to this point.

Meti 🎃「魔・喚 ・博徒」🎃 @MetiNTBG Now people assume she is the Pale Rider Death, given her ability to stop Yuko from dying, but I am going to go with the Black Rider Hunger/Famine, as her earing while looking like chainsaw rip cords also resemble a scale which the is the symbol of the Black Rider. Now people assume she is the Pale Rider Death, given her ability to stop Yuko from dying, but I am going to go with the Black Rider Hunger/Famine, as her earing while looking like chainsaw rip cords also resemble a scale which the is the symbol of the Black Rider. https://t.co/SQ57rERCxD

While it’s possible that this is merely the first fans are hearing of a younger sister, it doesn’t mesh with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s writing style. As a result, fans are almost certain that the young girl is referring to Yoru when she says this. In fact, many fans don’t even think it’s the young girl herself who says this.

Fans instead believe that this is the form the body takes when either the Famine or Death Devil take over. This is further supported by the spiral eyes design, which thus far has only been seen when a Horseman Devil is in control of a body. Additionally, her calm demeanor upon seeing a dead Devil supports her being acquainted with Devils in one way or another, whether by being a Devil or a Devil Hunter.

With all that said, the only aspect fans are confused about is whether this is the Famine Devil or the Death Devil, with evidence for both unfortunately being present. In a shocking turn of events, fans seem universally unable to decide which Devil is more likely to be the culprit.

Many are pointing out how the earrings seen on the girl in Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 could be representative of scales, which the Famine Horseman is often associated with in biblical art. Others assert that the very nature of her control over life and death cements her as the Death Devil, with the Famine Devil having no realistic means of reviving Yuko.

All this is speculative, however, with fans not getting a definitive answer one way or the other in Chainsaw Man Chapter 108. Thankfully, they can expect some kind of clarity on this matter in the near future.

