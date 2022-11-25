Chainsaw Man chapter 112 has fans fearing for Denji after Asa asks him out

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 was released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, bringing with it yet another potentially dangerous interaction. It seems that Asa Mitaka has set her sights on turning Haruka Iseumi into a weapon that Yoru can use to combat who she believes to be the real Chainsaw Man, not realizing Denji is the true Chainsaw Man.

Given the history that Denji has had with women-turned-Devils who have tried to manipulate him, fans are nervous about how his relationship with Asa will develop. Needless to say, Chainsaw Man chapter 112’s ominous tease has since become the trending topic of discussion for the series this week.

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 has fans waiting with bated breath expecting Denji’s manipulation

That boy didn't learn a damn thing.



Like after everything, several red flags and alarms should be going off in Denji's head right now. That boy didn't learn a damn thing.
denji folded so quickly

The entire female chainsaw man cast getting ready to manipulate and groom denji in the worst ways possible

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 opens with Asa and Yoru returning to school, where they’re confronted by members of the Student Council and Devil Hunter Club. Among them is the girl whom many fans suspect to be the next Horseman Devil introduced to the series. However, she says nothing here, resulting in fans not learning more about her.

Haruka Iseumi then introduces himself, revealing himself as president of the Student Council and the Devil Hunter Club. He then offers Asa a spot in the Devil Hunter Club, prompting Yoru to take over and ask if he knows who Chainsaw Man is. The issue then shockingly reveals Iseumi to have a ripcord in the same spot Denji does, with Iseumi claiming to be Chainsaw Man.

Me to denji chainsaw man when another adult woman is introduced

Chainsaw Man chapter 112 then sees Asa and Yoru depart, heading into town where they sit on a balcony and look at people walking by. Yoru suggests that Asa turn a pet cat into a weapon, which she rejects, saying she doesn’t want to kill a cat. She suggests killing a criminal, but Yoru says this won’t work because it’s guiltless. Therefore, she needs to find something in between her two personal extremes.

Asa then sees Denji picking up cigarette butts, initially applauding him. However, she follows him and sees him reroll the butts into fresh cigarettes, then sell them to homeless people under the guise of imported American cigarettes. It’s here that Asa decides to kill Denji, approaching him and asking him out on a date, to which he agrees.

DENJI!!!!!!! DO NOT DO IT!!!!!!!! SHE IS ATTEMPTING TO USE YOU AS A WEAPON!!!!!! TAKE PRECAUTION!!!!!! REMEBER WHAT HAPPENED WITH REZE!!!!!!! REMEMBER REZE!!!!!!

While Chainsaw Man chapter 112’s events are quite exciting in the reveals they make, fans seem to have universally ignored this in favor of their concern for Denji. Many are pointing out how poorly Denji’s interactions with women have gone before, expecting this time to be no different, considering Asa’s goals and Yoru’s involvement.

it's actually kinda sad that denji is yet again about to be blindsided by someone when all he want is to genuinely be liked/loved

Although many are expressing their concerns via memes and similar joking methods, some are legitimately concerned for Denji in the wake of this issue’s events. While all are clearly excited for what’s to come, many are simultaneously just as saddened at the thought of watching Denji be used and manipulated for his Chainsaw Man powers once again.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

