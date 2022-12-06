One Piece Chapter 1069 initial spoilers: Luffy uses Gear 5 against Lucci

One Piece Chapter 1069 finally showcases the massive power gap between Luffy and Lucci.

The initial spoilers came from jmena from the WorstGen Forums. Reliable leaker Redon has corroborated this report in the PirateKing forums. One Piece Chapter 1069 mostly deals with the fallout from the previous chapter, where CP0 agents have infiltrated Egghead island.

Rob Lucci completely destroyed Atlas before running into Luffy again. Of course, Luffy isn't going to let that slide, especially since he became friends with Vegapunk and his satellites. One Piece Chapter 1069 is centered around the conflict between Luffy and Lucci.

One Piece Chapter 1069 features the long-awaited Luffy versus Lucci rematch

Luffy easily deals with Lucci

The rematch between Luffy and Lucci has been highly anticipated ever since the CP0 agent made his return in the Egghead arc. Lucci gave Luffy a truly difficult battle in the Enies Lobby arc. It was only a matter of time before they met again. One Piece Chapter 1069 reveals the following details as per jmena:

"Luffy Gear 5 vs Lucci with his awakened Zoan."

Both fighters have gotten much stronger ever since the Enies Lobby arc. Luffy originally used Gear 2 and 3 against Lucci, but now he can go all the way up to Gear 4 and 5. Of course, the Straw Hat wasn't the only person who recently awakened his Devil Fruit by One Piece Chapter 1069.

jmena mentioned:

"Lucci's awakened form is a big cat, a mix between Chopper's Monster Point and Who's Who fruit."

Awakened forms greatly augment the user's physical stats. Rob Lucci has definitely been training ever since his first loss against Luffy. However, the Straw Hat has grown much stronger over the past two years.

According to the leak by jmena:

"The fight looks like Tom and Jerry... Luffy overwhelms and scares Lucci."

One Piece Chapter 1069 is basically a repeat of Luffy versus Kaido from the Wano Country arc. The Straw Hat can use the cartoon physics of his Gear 5 form and apply them to his opponents. This is the second time an ultra-serious character will be made to look completely foolish.

"Luffy defeats and KO'ed Lucci."

Many readers have already predicted the result of this matchup before it even takes place in One Piece Chapter 1069. Luffy makes quick work of Lucci, a previously difficult opponent that pushed him on the verge of death. It will no doubt be very satisfying to watch.

Akainu and Kizaru also show up in the chapter

One Piece Chapter 1069 also provides a brief glimpse at what is going on with the Marines. At some point in the chapter, the following scene will take place, as per jmena:

"Akainu stops Kizaru, who wanted to go to Egghead Island."

The Fleet Admiral has been very cautious about using his resources. During the Wano Country arc, he prevented Kizaru from taking on Kaido and Big Mom by himself. Akainu definitely holds Luffy's strength in very high regard.

Additional details from jmena

At the time of this writing, Redon is yet to confirm the following spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1069. Here's what jmena wrote in the WorstGen Forums:

"The nika fruit is not in the devil fruit book."

It would be unsurprising if that were the case since the World Government is keeping it a secret. Speaking of which, One Piece Chapter 1069 might indicate that Lucci is not done yet.

According to the leak by jmena:

"Kaku wants to call for help since they fight an emperor but lucci ignores. Lucci gets recovered before the chapter ends due to his awakening and wants to leave the Island because of how bad he has been treated."

Needless to say, the CP0 agents won't be having a good time on Egghead. They are currently busy with more pressing matters:

"Cp0 all fight seraphim because sentoumaru has control over them. There is a power struggle about who controls the seraphims, but cp0 plans to destroy a certain section of egghead that is responsible for communication with them."

Redon will likely confirm or deny these rumors sometime in the next few days or so. At the very least, readers know they can look forward to Luffy versus Lucci again.

