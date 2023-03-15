Chainsaw Man: How the Falling Devil represents Asa's ultimate challenge, explained

The 123rd issue of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series was released earlier today, bringing an exciting update to the series. Fans saw War Devil Yoru and Asa Mitaka begin their confrontation against the latest Primal Devil to be introduced in the series, called the Falling Devil.

Chainsaw Man fans instantly picked up on the significance of Asa being set to square off against the Falling Devil, especially considering her previous statements. Likewise, readers are asserting that this battle is one of the most significant for Asa yet, giving her the opportunity to overcome what is arguably her biggest flaw.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Chainsaw Man’s Falling Devil represents Asa’s ultimate challenge while briefly recapping the latest issue’s events.

Chainsaw Man’s latest Devil sets Asa up for one of her biggest moments of growth yet

Brief chapter recap

The latest Chainsaw Man chapter began with Yoru continuing to run away from the Falling Devil, who introduced herself. The Falling Devil says it’s visiting Earth at the request of Hell’s residents, suggesting that it came to the planet voluntarily. Yoru tries to get Asa back in control since she’s the only one who can create strong weapons, but she doesn’t do so in time.

The Falling Devil then claps its hands, forcing Asa to recount a moment in her past following the death of her parents. She’s shown to be living at an orphanage with the cat she saved from the Typhoon Devil. However, the woman who runs the orphanage approaches her about giving the cat away so that she and the feline can be happier than they are.

Asa eventually agrees, but it’s revealed that the woman actually killed the cat instead. This is because she believes it’s unfair for Asa to be the only one with a family member. Chainsaw Man then returns Asa to reality, where she is hanging onto a railing to prevent herself from falling into the sky.

Seven others, likely the convicts whom Famine Devil Fami referenced in the previous issue, are seen floating in the sky and into doors that presumably lead to Hell. The Falling Devil then explains that the lower one’s heart sinks, the higher their body falls. The chapter ends with Yoru trying to calm Asa down so she can take control of their shared body and save them.

How the Falling Devil represents Asa’s ultimate challenge

Shortly after learning about Asa’s backstory in previous Chainsaw Man chapters, fans saw her admit that her biggest flaw is that she always trips and falls at the most crucial moments. Examples include when she tried using her cell phone in the aquarium, when she fell while running from the Typhoon Devil, and when she fell on and killed Bucky.

In other words, Asa’s biggest challenge is not tripping and falling at the most crucial moments, messing everything up as a result. Falling in the aquarium broke her cell phone. On the other hand, falling while running from the Typhoon Devil and landing on Bucky killed her mother and the Chicken Devil, respectively. The only time she tripped and fell without consequences was when she ran away from the Bat Devil, as Denji inadvertently saved her and Yuko.

If Asa can defeat the Falling Devil, it will mark one of the biggest moments of character growth for her in Chainsaw Man thus far. This is especially true when considering that Devils are representations of the fear of humanity.

With Asa clearly being afraid of her tendency to trip and fall at the most crucial moments, it’s the most effective way for her to overcome her fear and grow as a character.

Likewise, this could parlay into Asa becoming generally braver, more confident, and more self-sufficient overall. While fans have enjoyed the archetype she’s played thus far in the series, growth is needed for almost any character to remain engaging and exciting to readers.

Despite how beloved she already is, Asa is no exception to this rule, further emphasizing the importance of her overcoming this ultimate challenge.

