Chainsaw Man Chapter 123: Asa’s backstory deepens thanks to the Primal Devil’s assault

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, bringing with it a truly exciting and refreshing issue for the series. Following the previous chapter's release, fans had a feeling that the series would be returning to its trademark brand of unknown and intimidating horror. In this regard, the latest issue certainly delivered.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 also saw Asa Mitaka’s backstory deepen even further, showing readers exactly what happened in her life in the immediate aftermath of the Typhoon Devil. The general motif of this encounter with the Primal Devil seems to be Asa reliving her life’s most traumatic moments, which should give fans even more information about her.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 introduces the Falling Devil, who takes Asa on a traumatic ride through her past

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123: The Falling Devil cooks

Kal @Kobeniscar #Chainsawman123



SO IT WAS THE FALLING DEVIL SO IT WAS THE FALLING DEVIL #Chainsawman123SO IT WAS THE FALLING DEVIL https://t.co/PFaZZk3KZ8

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 begins exactly where the previous issue left off, showing War Devil Yoru running away as the Primal Devil picks up a female corpse with her many arms. The Devil then rips the head off of the corpse and uses some of her arms to hold it just above her neck, thus allowing her to speak. She first says she’s being quite indecent and uses her finger and an unknown ability to manifest a chef’s outfit.

The Primal Devil reveals its name to be the Falling Devil, and she specifies that she’s “visiting at the requests of the residents of Hell.” While exactly what that statement means is open to interpretation, it seems to all but confirm that Falling Devil isn’t on Earth because she died in Hell. Her pre-established status as a Primal Devil further supports and seemingly confirms this theory.

The Falling Devil also says, as a “word of warning,” that those who don’t finish their food will taste death. Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 then sees Yoru trying to awaken Asa Mitaka, explaining that the Falling Devil’s power is what’s causing her negative feelings. This is interrupted by the Falling Devil saying that she will begin cooking.

Kal @Kobeniscar #chainsawman123



Of course the devil that Asa has to end up fighting is the literal embodiment of the fear of falling when like 90% of her traumatic experiences comes from tripping & falling at the most important moment Of course the devil that Asa has to end up fighting is the literal embodiment of the fear of falling when like 90% of her traumatic experiences comes from tripping & falling at the most important moment #chainsawman123 Of course the devil that Asa has to end up fighting is the literal embodiment of the fear of falling when like 90% of her traumatic experiences comes from tripping & falling at the most important moment😭 https://t.co/3135yPkgAS

Meanwhile, Yoru continues to reason with Asa, reminding her that of the two of them, only the latter can create strong weapons. The Falling Devil then says that its first course will be “La Root Vonla,” which is seemingly not a real-world term. The presence of the word “root,” however, combined with the experience that follows for Asa suggests that it refers to one’s traumatic origins or past.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 then sees the Falling Devil clap its hands, as Asa is then mentally taken to a home seemingly in the countryside. She’s seen crouching next to a bookcase with her cat and reading a book as other children play outside. Someone who Asa refers to as “ma’am” approaches her and asks if they can talk, to which she obliges.

The woman suggests that Asa give her cat, who is seemingly the one she saved when the Typhoon Devil attacked, to one of her friends who likes them and has other cats. Asa is confused as to what she means, prompting the woman to say that not only is one of the other kids allergic, but it’s unhealthy for her too. The woman elaborates that Asa depends on the cat’s companionship rather than interacting with other people.

rosie @asakurakii asa preferring a cats company over people, she’s so real asa preferring a cats company over people, she’s so real https://t.co/N6g3EqfQpn

Asa says she doesn’t want to give up the cat, prompting the woman to sit down beside her. Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 then sees the woman explain that all the children present here had their parents killed by Devil and that she is no exception. Serendipitously, the woman reveals that her mom was killed by the “recent Typhoon Devil” as well, which is presumably the same one because of whom Asa’s mom also died.

The woman then elaborates that all the children can still laugh and play outside because they became a family here. The woman then explains that since her cat is the only one here, he might be happier living at her friend’s house with other cats. Asa then says that the cat’s name is Crambon, and she asks the woman to make him happy.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123: A past betrayal creates a deadly present

Kal @Kobeniscar #chainsawman123



This chapters gave us some more pieces into Asa’s backstory, her time at the orphanage, what happened to there cat she saved that caused the death of her mother, & how those days seem to still haunt her, the way the concept of falling has been flipped This chapters gave us some more pieces into Asa’s backstory, her time at the orphanage, what happened to there cat she saved that caused the death of her mother, & how those days seem to still haunt her, the way the concept of falling has been flipped #chainsawman123This chapters gave us some more pieces into Asa’s backstory, her time at the orphanage, what happened to there cat she saved that caused the death of her mother, & how those days seem to still haunt her, the way the concept of falling has been flipped https://t.co/bkk86QoAf6

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 sees the woman smile at Asa before cutting to nighttime, where Asa and another girl are still awake. The other girl calls out to Asa and asks her where her cat is because when they went to the river to play earlier, there was a dead cat that looked like hers.

The woman from earlier then comes into the room, telling the two of them that they need to go to sleep. Asa asks the woman if Crambon is okay, but the woman silently stares back at Asa. She then says that everyone here lost their family, making it unfair for Asa to be the only one with a family member, prompting Asa to awaken in the real world.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 sees Asa scream out as she seemingly falls, but she thankfully grabs onto a railing in time. It’s then revealed that all of Tokyo has been flipped upside down, with the ground above Asa’s head and her previously “falling” into the sky. The Ruler Sword is also seen falling away, which will likely become significant in future issues.

KaiyoBreeze ☀️ @KaiyoBreeze



It means that Asa’s mother died for nothing



Dear god this is too depressing what the hell Fujimoto The fact that this is the cat that Asa saved and lead to her mothers death…It means that Asa’s mother died for nothingDear god this is too depressing what the hell Fujimoto #CSM #CSM 123 The fact that this is the cat that Asa saved and lead to her mothers death…It means that Asa’s mother died for nothingDear god this is too depressing what the hell Fujimoto #CSM #CSM123 https://t.co/DP8bTE2tdj

Fans then see that the Falling Devil is affecting other nearby citizens, but only select ones rather than the entire population. At least four different civilians, but up to seven if all shown are different people, are seen floating up into the sky. Assuming the latter is true, fans can assume that these seven are who Famine Devil Fami referenced in the previous issue. Yoshida did specify that the convicts were given their release after making their Future Devil contracts.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 then sees one of the individuals, the first one seen floating, taken into what is presumably a door to Hell. The Falling Devil explains that the lower one’s heart sinks, the higher their body falls. She emphasizes that this is the concept of this dish, seemingly implying more is to come, as she expresses hope that the “flavor of past traumas” delights the taste buds of those affected.

The issue’s final panels see Asa Mitaka looking down into the void that is the night sky, as Yoru explains that she can’t enter Asa’s body and that she has to be unafraid.

Unfortunately, the chapter also ends with the news that the series will be on a one-week break. Fujimoto’s new release pattern seems to be alternating between weekly and bi-weekly serialization.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123: In summation

Kumi @D_Kumii If the Falling Devil reminds you of The Menu, it’s one of Fujimoto’s favorite films from last year. If the Falling Devil reminds you of The Menu, it’s one of Fujimoto’s favorite films from last year. https://t.co/crAa0as8mL

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 is, overall, an incredibly exciting issue that sees a new, intense threat come to Earth in a truly concerning context. While almost no fan of the series predicted that this Primal Devil would be revealed as the Falling Devil, it’s a welcome twist that is executed in an exciting manner.

The issue also gives fans more backstory on Asa Mitaka, which is always incredibly welcomed. What’s particularly exciting is that the same potential likely exists for Denji, who has also been notified of the Devil’s emergence by Nayuta. All things considered, it’s an incredibly exciting time to be a fan of the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

