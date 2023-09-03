My Hero Academia chapter 399: All Might takes a last stand against All For One as Aoyama returns to the fray

My Hero Academia chapter 399 was released earlier this weekend, continuing the epic final battle between All Might and All For One. The two’s duel continued in an exciting fashion in this latest chapter, with All Might pulling out all the stops in an attempt to emerge victorious.

However, All For One doesn’t make it easy for All Might in My Hero Academia chapter 399 since he has an answer for everything the former Symbol of Peace throws at him. Thankfully, All Might unleashes his ultimate attack by the chapter’s end, which is inspired by a student that only few would have correctly guessed.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 sees All Might get inspired by Yuga Aoyama’s twinkling personality

My Hero Academia chapter 399: Trading blows

My Hero Academia chapter 399 opens with All Might assuring himself that All For One is growing tired of this one-sided fight as well. He then uses his Tentacole and Froppy Suction Cup attachments to traverse up and down nearby buildings. Meanwhile, he readies his Tail-man and Shoto attachments and says that he’s on the hunt.

All Might then says he should use “that Quirk” if All For One’s body does rewind faster with the more damage it takes. However, he recognizes that he can’t use it the way he needs to with his current energy source, which is why he instructs the Anima birds to go get something for him. All For One then finds All Might, questioning why he ran away after laughing like that.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 then sees All For One promises to put All Might through pure agony without even going all out, adding that he’ll kill him with minimal effort. Several spikes begin shooting out of the buildings All Might is climbing on, prompting him to launch into the sky. He then sees two giant creatures made up of some Quirk, calling All For One a liar since this is more than minimal effort.

All For One calls them nothing, with the heads chasing All Might back down to the ground. The former asks what happened to All Might’s smile and if he thought that tools replicating his students’ Quirks would truly protect him. All For One then reminds All Might that their fight is being recorded, and that everyone will see the former Symbol of Peace die.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 sees All For One launch a surprise attack on All Might, punching him into the ground while calling his light far gone. Although the latter appears to be severely injured from the attack, he thrusts the Shoto cannon into All For One’s mouth. While firing, he tells All For One that he doesn’t get it at all and calls people flickering beings.

He adds that even if his own light goes out, someone else will take it and keep it shining, illuminating the dark. The scene then shifts to Yuga Aoyama versus Kunieda, with the former being the last known hero standing against Kunieda. The villain explains that his seeds only grow from human flesh, as Fat Gum is shown to have his Quirk rendered useless due to the flowers growing inside of him.

My Hero Academia chapter 399: Inherited flames

Yuga as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio bones)

Following this, My Hero Academia chapter 399 sees Fat Gum tell Aoyama that he leaves it in his hands, while Kunieda lectures about how his flowers work. Kunieda then steals Aoyama’s belt, calling him a weak filthy traitor with a useless Quirk. He calls Aoyama’s entire life pitiful as the Class 1-A student begins firing lasers with his Quirk.

Aoyama remembers getting his first belt for his Quirk from his parents as he tells Kunieda that he said “merci” earlier because of his sins. He adds that this made him even more determined to cling to his friends’ lights and shine brighter than ever before. He launches his naval laser in all directions, while Kunieda tells him he’ll die by clinging to something he can’t see.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 then sees Toru Hagakure appear behind Kunieda as All Might says the future generation will allow him to light his fire again and keep shining. Hagakure says she’s been waiting for Aoyama, calling him “hero” as she sends his scattered lasers back at Kunieda with her light refraction ability.

Meanwhile, what’s left of Hercules has been transformed into a motorcycle. Later, he is seen flying in the sky above All For One and All Might via the Anima birds. All Might tells him that he doesn’t plan on losing and to remember this name. He then launches the Can’t Stop Twinkling cannon, producing a massive laser beam that is presumably a direct hit on All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 399: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 399 is an exciting chapter that sees All Might continue to maintain control of the fight with All For One. While the Demon Lord certainly does get his hits in, All Might has likely won overall in terms of fighting.

Within this chapter, he uses several student-inspired abilities, likely suggesting that he’s running out of tricks to use. While there are still a few notable abilities that have yet to be used, fans can expect to see these serve as the backbone for All Might’s attempt to secure a victory over All For One.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

