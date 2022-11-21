Boruto chapter 75 is breaking the internet with reveals that nobody saw coming

Boruto chapter 75 proved to be a goldmine of information, disclosing facts that might change everything fans have predicted about the course of the manga. The leaked spoilers for the chapter revealed Amado declaring the full extent of Eida and Daemon's abilities, his aim to resurrect his deceased daughter as well as the existence of an Otsutsuki God.

But chapter 75 showed that there was much more to it, much of which shocked fans. This article focuses on the new information which Boruto chapter 75 brought to light and what fans have to say about it on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Twitter fans are mind blown as Boruto chapter 75 reveals Eida’s age, the existence of an Otsutsuki God and more

What chapter 75 reveals

Amado's plan regarding Kawaki's karma (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 75 began with a full description of the extent of Eida and Daemon’s powers, before revealing that the former's current age in the series is 16 years. Amado then explained the cyborg siblings’ origin, elaborating upon the Otsutsuki God Shibai’s existence and the nature of his abilities, which he called ‘shinjutsu.’ He also admitted that he had allied with Kara in hopes of finding a way to revive his daughter, which he intended to do using Kawaki’s resurrected karma.

Boruto chapter 75 then moved on to the younger Uzumaki, who was suddenly able to hold a mental conversation with Momoshiki on account of their thoughts spilling into each others’ consciousness. While the Otsutsuki tipped him off about the oddness of Eida’s enchantment, the former’s dojutsu gave Boruto a glimpse into the future.

Boruto's vision in chapter 75 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The vision showed the village frantically searching for someone, before revealing Mitsuki in sage mode, telling someone that they had truly angered him. The vision ended right after showing Kawaki with his karma activated and blood on his face.

How fans reacted to the new information revealed

Breeze @Breezenn_ . What you guys think???



#BORUTO #borutochapter75 It looks like a jougan to me. What you guys think??? It looks like a jougan to me 👀👀👀. What you guys think??? #BORUTO #borutochapter75 https://t.co/Eb8tYQbW5E

Fans on Twitter have already come up with several theories, but they unanimously agreed that Boruto chapter 75 reigns supreme, both in terms of content and artwork. While some fans could not hold back their excitement at the prospect of seeing Mitsuki use sage mode, others were more preoccupied with Boruto’s eye in the chapter, dubbing it the official introduction of the ‘jougan.’

Momoshiki’s suspicion regarding Eida’s enchantment also convinced the vast majority of fans that Amado is either lying, or deliberately hiding information from Shikamaru, Naruto and others.

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart I'm just saying

#BORUTO #NARUTO I'm not 100% with the Amado is Shibai theories but young Amado and Shibai have the exact same beardsI'm just saying I'm not 100% with the Amado is Shibai theories but young Amado and Shibai have the exact same beards 😭😭 I'm just saying#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/JKoBvq0kOI

The Otsutsuki’s vague comment about Shibai no longer being in this dimension also led many fans to conclude that the godlike entity might have transcended to a higher plane and may later emerge as an opponent of terrifying power.

Yet others have come up with less plausible theories, suggesting that Amado might be Shibai himself in disguise, citing similarities in their appearances. Finally, some lovers of the series remarked upon the fantastic pacing of the narrative, adding that Ikemoto’s artwork peaked in Boruto chapter 75.

Howlxiart🔩 @howlxiart Excites me for the future of the Boruto Manga

#BORUTO #NARUTO Easily a 12/10 Chapter in my books, it was so well paced for a monthly chapter, and the information dump was INSANE!! 🤩Excites me for the future of the Boruto Manga Easily a 12/10 Chapter in my books, it was so well paced for a monthly chapter, and the information dump was INSANE!! 🤩🔥 Excites me for the future of the Boruto Manga#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/KGRh8loZHF

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 75 shed light upon several interesting possibilities revolving around the existence of the Otsutsuki God and Boruto’s newfound link with Momoshiki.

Amado’s comment from chapter 74 predicted that the karma bearers might manifest new abilities belonging to members of the Otsutsuki clan. But rather than flight, the young Uzumaki may end up awakening Momoshiki’s dojutsu, which will grant him the ability to look into the future.

SsbMike's Supporter @SsbMichael I don't think Boruto's Otsutukification process stopped... it's still ongoing in a way. It looks like to me Boruto & Momoshiki are becoming one, through merging. Look at the karma in resting state. Not fully activated, but it's not in a shape of diamond on his palm either #BORUTO I don't think Boruto's Otsutukification process stopped... it's still ongoing in a way. It looks like to me Boruto & Momoshiki are becoming one, through merging. Look at the karma in resting state. Not fully activated, but it's not in a shape of diamond on his palm either #BORUTO https://t.co/OfjowVbTZC

This suggests that the post-timeskip scene showcased at the very beginning of the series, depicting Boruto and Kawaki fighting against the backdrop of a destroyed Konoha, might be another such vision.

Momoshiki’s observation confirms that Amado still has more cards up his sleeve and might still pose a threat to Konoha, or worse, to the entire planet.

