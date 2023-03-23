Boruto episode 293 leak shows Kawaki's battle

Boruto episode 293, titled Farewell, will be released on Sunday, March 26, at 5.30 pm JST. Since this is the final episode of the first part of the anime, there is a lot of excitement surrounding it. While the series trailer disclosed nothing about the upcoming episode except Boruto's lifeless body, a screencap showing Kawaki in action has been released.

Fans witnessed fights between Code, Kawaki, and Boroshiki in the previous episode. Now that Boruto has passed away, Kawaki must face Code.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Kawaki will overpower Code in Boruto episode 293

The highly anticipated finale, Boruto episode 293, will adapt chapter 67 of the manga. The leaked screencap shows Kawaki poised to blast someone, and this someone, as manga readers are aware, is Code.

As per the overview of Boruto episode 293 given on the official website, Kawaki will use the Karma reconstructed by Amado to corner Code. Kawaki will once again show his resolve to go to any length to destroy anyone who poses a threat to Naruto's life.

Unfortunately, things will not go as planned since Code will summon Daemon to assist him. Boruto episode 293 will also see the return of a central character.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 292

Kawaki killing Boruto in episode 292 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, Momoshiki was shown fighting Code after taking over Boruto's body. Code cunningly hid behind Kawaki because he knew that Momoshiki needed to sacrifice Kawaki to cultivate the Divine tree. But it was useless since Momoshiki compressed a Rasengan and struck Code with it.

Kawaki and Momoshiki then got into a fight. Momoshiki threatened to break Kawaki's arm and would have done so if Naruto and Shikamaru had not prevented him. But as soon as Code took Shikamaru hostage, Momoshiki was back in action and had an opportunity to attack Naruto.

Momoshiki was about to exact his revenge by launching a massive Rasengan at Naruto, but Kawaki's desperation to save the Hokage awakened his Karma. He then stepped forward and absorbed the attack with ease.

It was revealed that Amado had reconstructed Kawaki's Karma while repairing his arm. Kawaki was planning on killing Momoshiki by burying him beneath massive cubes and stabbing him with rods when Naruto intervened and questioned his motives.

By then, Boruto had regained control of his body. Kawaki recalled how he had sworn to kill Boruto if it was necessary to protect Naruto. The young Uzumaki agreed and determined they had to go with that strategy while he could keep Momoshiki at bay.

Naruto was confused throughout this conversation, so he failed to react when Boruto used Wind Release: Gale Palm to toss him aside. Kawaki then struck Boruto with a lethal blow, killing him. The episode ended with a shot of Boruto lying dead.

