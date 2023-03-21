Boruto episode 293 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 293 will be available to stream on Sunday, March 26, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO, as well as on global streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

The previous chapter featured an exhilarating fight between Code, Kawaki, and Boroshiki. Fans praised the episode and its shocking ending, hailing it as one of the series' best.

Fans will be looking forward to the upcoming Boruto episode 293 as well because it has been officially announced that this will be the final episode of the first part of the anime. However, part 2 is already in the works and will be released later this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Boruto episode 293 will explore the aftermath of the protagonist's death

Release date and time

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks BORUTO EPISODE 293 PREVIEW (CODE ARC)

Final Episode | Title: "Farewell" BORUTO EPISODE 293 PREVIEW (CODE ARC)Final Episode | Title: "Farewell" https://t.co/asse9jEgUq

Boruto episode 293 will continue with the Code Arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 1:130 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 3:30 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 4:30 am, Sunday, March 26, 2023

British Summer Time - 9:30 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 10:30 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Philippine Time - 4:30 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2022

Japan Standard Time – 5:30 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 26, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming chapter?

The preview for Boruto episode 293, titled Freedom, showed the lifeless body of the protagonist. The studio seems unwilling to share anything from the upcoming episode but the somber image suggests that it will be emotionally charged, exploring how hard his death will hit everyone, especially those close to him.

Boruto episode 293 will also explore how to deal with Kawaki without him becoming a villain. Furthermore, it is unclear how Code will keep his word to Eida while also offering a sacrifice to the Divine Tree.

But all is not lost because the series' protagonist will return in Part 2.

A quick summary of Boruto episode 292

PS360HD2 (Anime Games News) @PS360HD2 They boxing for real, the power level just different with Otsutsuki's Peak Timeskip gonna be insane! Brah that Boruto 292 episode!They boxing for real, the power level just different with Otsutsuki'sPeakTimeskip gonna be insane! Brah that Boruto 292 episode! 😳 They boxing for real, the power level just different with Otsutsuki's 🔥 Peak 😭 Timeskip gonna be insane! https://t.co/GuKLGV7rxK

In the previous episode, Momoshiki was seen fighting Code after taking over Boruto's body. Code reminded him that Kawaki is the sacrifice that Momoshiki needs in order to cultivate the Divine tree. To avoid being attacked, Code then took cover behind Kawaki. But it was useless because Momoshiki shot him with a compressed Rasengan.

A fight then broke out between Kawaki and Momoshiki. Kawaki would have lost his arm had not Naruto and Shikamaru arrived in time. Shikamaru was able to restrain Momoshiki, but Code intervened, giving the Otsutsuki to an opening to attack Naruto.

Momoshiki was about to hit Naruto with a massive Rasengan but Kawaki activated his Karma and absorbed the attack. It was revealed that Amado had rebuilt Kawaki’s Karma while repairing his arm.

Next, Kawaki told Naruto that he would go to any length to stop Momoshiki. If the Hokage had not intervened, he would have killed the Otsutsuki.

Boruto regained control of his body during a quarrel between Naruto and Kawaki. Kawaki inquired whether he remembered the pact they had made, to which the young Uzumaki replied affirmatively and decided to carry it out right away.

Boruto used Wind Release to push Naruto aside. Kawaki then delivered a fatal blow to Boruto. The episode ended with a shot of Boruto lying dead.

Poll : 0 votes