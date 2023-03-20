Every change made to Boruto episode 292 ending, explained

Released on Sunday, March 19, Boruto episode 292, titled Hunger, will be remembered by fans for its fully packaged actions and visualizations. The episode even improvised its ending theme according to the episode's storyline, which caught the attention of fans.

The new episode also contains detailed action, making fans nostalgic and overwhelmed. This latest episode is the penultimate episode of Boruto anime part 1. After that, the anime will be on break. But before that, the anime is making quite a buzz among fans with its quality work.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto episode 292 concluded with a changed ending theme

Boruto episode 292 picked up from the fighting scene we saw in the previous episode. The chapter continued with the intense fight between Momoshiki, who possessed Boruto, and Code. Later, the fight was switched between Momoshiki and Kawaki.

When everyone thought Kawaki had lost his Karma for good, he manifested it to protect Naruto from Momoshiki’s attack. Amado implanted Karma in Kawaki with Isshiki Otsutsuki’s powers, which now belong to Kawaki only.

Due to the change in plot, the production team did an excellent job of providing details in the outro scenes of the episode. Kawaki’s karma was seen in the outro of Boruto episode 292. In every outro scene of Kawaki’s animation, Karma’s details were provided.

In the outros of previous episodes, Kawaki’s appearance didn’t contain any Karma marks. Boruto’s Karma marks, on the other hand, were present. But in Boruto episode 292, after Kawaki manifested Karma again, the Karma marks were depicted in his portrayals of the outro.

A brief recap of Boruto episode 292

Boruto episode 292 initiated with Momoshiki controlling Boruto’s body and engaging in a fierce conflict with Code. As the battle continued, Code tried to escape by taking Kawaki as a hostage.

Momoshiki then used a new type of Rasengan, named Rasen-Dan, which looked like a mini Rasengan. It took Code away from Kawaki. Kawaki started to fight against Momoshiki but seemed powerless.

Meanwhile, Naruto and Shikamaru joined the scene. Shikamaru tried to stop Momoshiki, who was controlling Boruto’s body, with his Shadow Possession jutsu, but failed because Momoshiki was too powerful to hold.

Code then cornered Shikamaru and asked Momoshiki to finish the seventh Hokage, Naruto. Momoshiki has gone along with the plan because he wants revenge for his death.

As Momoshiki tried to attack Naruto with the Rasengan, Kawaki got triggered and activated his karma, which Amado implanted. Kawaki used the Karma again and got all of Isshiki Otsutsuki’s powers without bringing Isshiki back to life.

After the battle went on for a while, it seemed like Boruto’s sense was coming back, so Kawaki was able to hit Boruto’s body with Sukunahikona. Kawaki then planned to kill Boruto, but Naruto intervened and saved him.

However, Boruto stated that he understood Kawaki’s actions and that they were necessary. So, Boruto pushed Naruto away and allowed Kawaki to blow a killer punch toward him. Kawaki took the opportunity and put a hole in Boruto’s body, which seemed to kill Boruto.

Final thoughts

The studio behind the series paid great attention to the details in Boruto episode 292. Other than depicting Kawaki’s Karma in the outro, they wonderfully improvised a throwback scene through Kawaki and Boruto’s battle and paid homage to Naruto Shippuden. Fans have become nostalgic after noticing the scene.

With incredible attention to detail, the seamless incorporation of the changed ending theme, and the nostalgic throwback scenes, Boruto episode 292 has left a lasting impression on fans.

As fans eagerly await the finale of Part 1, there is no doubt that the creators have succeeded in building excitement and anticipation for what’s to come in the future of the Boruto series. The finale episode is set to be released on March 26, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST.

