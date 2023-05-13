Complete list of every Uchiha with Mangekyou Sharingan in Naruto and Boruto

Naruto is a series with a lot of interesting elements, but the Sharingan could very well be the most utilized by author Masashi Kishimoto during the majority of its run. This ability, which belongs to the Uchiha clan, has been developed and has multiple variables, with the Mangekyou Sharingan being the most notorious among them.

The Mangekyou Sharingan is one of the most powerful dojutsu in Naruto and one for which the Uchiha would even take another’s eyes, demonstrating how valuable it was to them. So, given the unique circumstances, which Uchiha was able to awaken the Mangekyou Sharingan? Let’s find out.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for both the Naruto and Boruto series.

Itachi and all the other Uchiha that awakened their Mangekyou Sharingan in Naruto and Boruto

1) Sarada Uchiha (Boruto)

The daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, there was no doubt that Sarada was going to awaken the Mangekyou Sharingan at some point in Boruto. She is the latest entry to this list, and she gained the ability thanks to the distress and frustration of not being able to help Boruto after Ada switched everybody’s memories.

Considering that is fairly new, that Sarada is still developing as a ninja, and that she is only 12 years old, there is an argument to be made that she is, as of this writing, the weakest Mangekyou Sharingan user of the Naruto series, although that could obviously change in the near future.

2) Fugaku Uchiha (Naruto)

Fugaku was the head of the Uchiha clan and the father of both Itachi and Sasuke. Very little known is about him and his abilities as a ninja, but Itachi did state that he was a Mangekyou Sharingan user. He was also very capable with it, and it was rumored that if he had wanted to, he could have controlled the Nine-Tails, Kurama.

Unfortunately, Fugaku was never shown in action, so there was never any visual evidence of his power with the Mangekyou Sharingan.

3) Obito Uchiha (Naruto)

Obito, as it has been stated multiple times, is one of the people responsible for many of the tragedies that befell the series, but he also gained his Mangekyou Sharingan through tragedy itself: by witnessing the death of his friend and love interest, Rin, during the Third Great Ninja War. This event not only gave him this ability but also traumatized him for life.

His ability with the Mangekyou Sharingan is the Kamui, a space-time power that he used to great effect during his many years manipulating the shinobi world. He was also capable of controlling Kurama to attack the Hidden Village, which resulted in the death of the 4th Hokage and his former master, Minato Namikaze, his wife, Kushina Uzumaki, and Naruto holding the Nine-Tails inside, basically kickstarting the entire series.

4) Izuna Uchiha (Naruto)

Izuna was the brother of Madara Uchiha, and the second member of the clan, right after the latter, that awakened the Mangekyou Sharingan. Much like Fungaku, there is very little information about Izuna and his abilities, but he was regarded as one of the strongest Uchiha in all of Naruto.

He would eventually meet his end fighting against Tobirama Senju, who would become the second Hokage.

5) Shisui Uchiha (Naruto)

Shisui Uchiha had a massive feat during his lifetime, which was unlocking the Mangekyou Sharingan without going through a traumatic event, and he did it at the young age of ten. This was something that very few Uchiha have managed to accomplish, which highlights the kind of potential that he had.

His ability was the Kotoamatsukami, which was a powerful genjusu, but it is clear that Shisui wasn’t that during his time alive because Danzo managed to take one of his eyes.

6) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi was one of the most gifted ninjas in the entirety of the series, and he awakened his Mangekyou Sharingan after the death of Shisui, which he quickly trained over the years to develop the powers of the Amaterasu and the Tsukuyomi.

During most of his appearances in Naruto, he employed his Mangekyou Sharingan, often emerging as one of the strongest, and his use of the talents he possessed often made him a force to be reckoned with. There is an argument to be made that he was the most powerful Uchiha of all time through natural means.

7) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Madara was the main antagonist for most of the series, and his accomplishments were there for all to see. One of the founding men of the Hidden Village, he was the leader of the Uchiha clan, and the first person to ever unlock the Mangekyou Sharingan, which goes to show how utterly gifted and powerful this character was.

Of course, Madara would go on to manipulate many of the events of the story since he had the power to do so. His Mangekyou Sharingan allowed him to summon a full-body Susanoo to cause a lot of damage, such as destroying entire mountains. He was also capable of learning the abilities of other Mangekyou Sharingan, highlighting how much of a shinobi genius he was.

8) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto and Boruto)

Sasuke is, of course, the deuteragonist of the franchise, and the strongest Uchiha of all time by the end of Naruto. He gained the Mangekyou Sharingan after the death of his brother, Itachi, and found out the truth about the Uchiha massacre, which led to a massive change in his motivations.

His Mangekyou Sharingan granted Flame Control, the ability to summon a full-body Susanoo, and the power of Amaterasu, all of which Sasuke used to great effect.

Final thoughts

There have been a lot of Mangekyou Sharingan users throughout Naruto, and it has often become a plot point, which is now at full display with Sarada awakening hers. It is only a matter of time before other Uchihas join this list in the following years.

