Naruto: Can Sasuke solo Madara at his peak?

Power-scaling is one of the primary topics of discussion in Naruto, due to the number of abilities and characters tied to the show.

Even though things have started to tone down with time, some debates centered around power-scaling continue to remain at the forefront, owing to the amount of ambiguity they carry.

One such debate is pinned around the power difference between Sasuke and Madara - two of the most significant characters in the show, who were antagonists in the main series and held tremendous capabilities on the battlefield.

There have been several discussions regarding who would emerge victorious if these two personalities from the same clan happen to to face off in a duel.

The short answer to such debates is that Madara Uchiha, in his prime, will be able to defeat Sasuke Uchiha, meaning that the latter cannot solo Madara even at his peak. Here, we explore the numerous reasons behind why this is the case.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. The fight explained here is solely a duel, and does not count any interference from a third party.

Madara's overwhelming power against a grown and powerful Sasuke in Naruto

Before the discussion begins, it is important to lay down who "prime Madara" is in the Naruto series.

Ten-tails jinchuriki Madara (Image via Naruto)

The Ten-tails Jinchuriki form of Madara Uchiha is considered to be his prime form due to the massive amount of Chakra and the godly benefits he gained from it. He was able to master the power very quickly, as he was familiar with most of the traits.

Ten-tail power grants the host increased strength, almost infinite Chakra, stamina, awareness, unnatural regeneration, and truth-seeking orbs. To top that off, Madara's Rinnegan allowed him to make four Limbo clones, all of which contained strength equal to Madara himself.

This is advantageous because in a 1v1, victory ultimately boils down to the amount of stamina one has.

Limbo Clones (Image via Naruto)

When it comes to unnatural regeneration, a prime example would be how he was able to regenerate an entire portion of himself in mere seconds, during the Fourth Shinobi War.

Sasuke's offense, on the other hand, mostly contains the means to cut off his opponents, making the use of his Chakra useless against Madara.

That apart, one of the primary disadvantages of Sasuke is his stamina, when compared to the Ten-tail Madara. Rinnegan takes up a lot of Chakra, and Sasuke doesn't have Sage mode, which restricts him when it comes to reserving his Chakra and stamina during fights.

Sage mode shouldn't be confused with Senjutsu, as Madara had possession over both with the added benefit of having a Ten-tails at his disposal. While Sasuke did master the power of Rinnegan for over a decade, Madara was always a far greater Shinobi in terms of using his Jutsus.

Hence, Sasuke in his prime will have no chance of soloing Madara in his prime.

