Naruto: What happened to the Senju Clan at the end of Shippuden?

In the entire Naruto series, the Senju clan was one of the most powerful clans. They were direct descendants of Sage of the Six Paths and his son Asura. Together with the Uchiha clan, they were responsible for building the Hidden Leaf village.

It is a well-known fact that Hashirama and Tobirama were the first and second Hokages of Konoha village, respectively, while Tsunade was the fifth. However, in the complete Naruto series, fans do not know anyone other than these three and Tsunade’s brother, Nawaki, from the clan. Even Kiba Inuzaka had only heard of Senju in school. Few details have been given about the Senju clan.

Also, in the latter part of Naruto Shippuden, there was mention of the Senju and Uchiha clans, but at the end of Shippuden, there is no mention of the Senju clan. As a result, many have questions about what happened to the Senju clan.

What was the fate of the Senju Clan at the end of Naruto?

The Senju clan had most of its members on par with the Uchihas in terms of power. Whenever any village hired Uchihas for war, Senjus were hired by another village to fight the Uchihas.

When the Naruto series began, there had already been three great shinobi wars. Additionally, before the building of the Hidden Leaf village, every time Senjus fought with the Uchihas, shinobis were killed in large numbers.

Naruto: Senju clan at war against Uchiha (Image Credit: Pierrot Studios)

Hashirama was tired of the war between the two clans, as many shinobis sacrificed their lives in the war, resulting in a peace treaty between the two clans. Even the second Hokage was sacrificed in the first great war, and Tsunade and her brother took part in the second great war, where her brother sacrificed his life. Because war happened over and over again, many Senju clan members had to be killed in every era.

Also, as fans have seen, different clans were targeted for their powerful jutsus, and Senjus possessed a natural talent for all three types of jutsu: ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu. For example, the Uzumakis had a large chakra reserve and powerful fuinjustu, which were feared by nations. Thus, many nations joined forces to destroy the Uzumaki clan.

It is also worth noting that in the Naruto series, fans have never seen Tsunade use her surname Senju, nor did his brother use it. This suggests that Senju may have gone into hiding, and if they used their surname name, they might have been targeted. This was similar to how Kushina was targeted for her special chakra power, which comes with the clan.

Furthermore, the Senju clan members might have possessed some forbidden jutsus, as the second Hokage, Tobirama, did like the shadow clone jutsu and the reanimation jutsu. These were jutsu and techniques that were too powerful and forbidden; they were never meant to be found.

Naruto: Tobirama, Second Hokage (Image Credit: Pierrot Studios)

Similarly, the first Hokage, Hashirama, possessed the Kekkei Genkai, the Wood Release Jutsu. Because the wood release jutsu was so powerful, fans saw Orochimaru in Naruto performing experiments on children to obtain wood release. Only Yamato was successful. Therefore, for all the above reasons, the Senju clan might have to go into hiding.

There is also one last possibility that members of the Senju clan were married into other clans, as Hashirama was married to Mito Uzumaki. It is worth noting that there were good relations between the Senju and Uzumakis.

This might have happened since the Senju clan was good at making shinobi, by joining other clans, it could have produced more powerful shinobi to help the village.

Uzumaki and Senju Clan in Naruto (Image Credit: Pierrot Studios)

Also, as the Senjus lived by the will of fire to protect the village above all, this was passed down spiritually to every generation after. This was done even when no members of the Senju clan were there.

Moegi Kazamatzuri showed up in Boruto. Even though she has never taken part in an experiment, she can still use the Kekkei Genkai Wood Release. This shows that she is related to the Senju clan in some way.

So, the answer to the question of what happened to the Senju clan remains a mystery, as none of the characters knows about the fate of the Senju clan directly.

It may be that the clan members were mixed with members of other clans, and some of them died during the recurring wars. Meanwhile, the remaining members left the village and went into hiding. Whatever the case may be, one thing is certain: there would be no Konoha village without the Senju clan.

