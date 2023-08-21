Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 all but confirms Sasuke's death

The latest release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 has created a frenzy among its dedicated fanbase. In this gripping installment, Boruto Uzumaki makes his triumphant return to Konohagakure, amid Code's vicious onslaught after an extended absence. Notably, the young shinobi has undergone tremendous growth and now boasts a more refined demeanor.
Adored by enthusiasts everywhere, this chapter brings back beloved characters like Boruto, Sarada, Naruto, and many others, following a prolonged intermission. However, fans couldn't find Boruto's mentor, Uchiha Sasuke. The chapter has therefore left them wondering if Sasuke is dead.
In fact, in the same chapter, Boruto carries Sasuke's Kusanagi sword, suggesting that Sasuke may have suffered a fatal injury or, in the worst-case scenario, died while battling Code during the time skip.
Exploring Sasuke's chances of death in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1
In the opening chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a captivating development has seized the attention of fans. Boruto is shown carrying Sasuke's iconic Kusanagi Sword. This visually arresting scene has ignited fervent speculation among followers and gave rise to concerns regarding Sasuke's potential fate.
In addition, numerous theories have been circulating online suggesting that Sasuke may have encountered a formidable battle with Code, the current leader of Kara and an ominous adversary introduced in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.
This encounter potentially foreshadows Sasuke's death in the ongoing series. It is essential to note that this theory remains unverified. Nevertheless, it undoubtedly keeps fans on tenterhooks as they anxiously await Sasuke's destiny to unfold.
Sasuke's Role as Boruto's Mentor before Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series
Sasuke Uchiha, a prominent character in the anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, assumes the vital role of Boruto's mentor. His battle prowess primarily revolves around his exceptional Ocular abilities known as Sharingan and Rinnegan. However, this unique skill set proves to be a hindrance for Boruto's learning experience.
Boruto may have the opportunity to learn various skills from Sasuke, including swordsmanship. This can be supported by the scene in the opening of the Boruto anime, where Boruto is seen wielding a sword. It suggests that Sasuke might have passed down his Kenjutsu techniques to Boruto after all.
Some fans question Sasuke's ability as a teacher to Boruto. However, it is evident that he plays the role of a guiding mentor to Naruto's son. Sasuke's approach to mentoring is grounded in practicality, prioritizing real-life scenarios and experiences over traditional ninja skills.
Boruto is naturally drawn to Sasuke, despite their jutsu incompatibility. This attraction stems from their shared history and the valuable mentorship provided by Sasuke. As Boruto's guide, Sasuke plays a critical role in nurturing his potential and facilitating the realization of his aspirations to become a skilled shinobi.
Recap of chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex
Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex begins with a time-skip of four years. Boruto has been in hiding with Uchiha Sasuke after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 80. Shikamaru Nara is now the 8th Hokage after Kawaki sealed away Naruto and Hinata in a pocket dimension.
Eida's Omnipotence switched the histories of Kawaki and Boruto, meaning in the eyes of the the world, Boruto is the traitor who killed Lord Seventh while Kawaki is Naruto and Hinata's son, who was born and brought up in Konoha. Sarada, Sumire, Kawaki, and Boruto are the only shinobi who weren't affected by her Omnipotence. Therefore, they are the only ones who know the actual truth.
While Konoha was recovering from the trauma of the past, it was attacked by Code's Ten-Tails minion army. Code makes his appearance before Sarada and asks for Boruto's whereabouts. He explains Boruto would surely come out of hiding if those dear to him are in danger.
Just when Code was about to strike Sarada, Boruto makes a flashy entrance and stomps Code on the face. Kawaki detects Boruto's Chakra and rushes to fight him. The chapter ends with a three-way battle building up between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki.
Only time will reveal the future fate of Uchiha Sasuke in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. However, one undeniable truth remains--the demise of Sasuke Uchiha would undoubtedly serve as a pivotal moment in the series.
