Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 all but confirms Sasuke's death

The late­st release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 has create­d a frenzy among its dedicated fanbase­. In this gripping installment, Boruto Uzumaki makes his triumphant return to Konohagakure­, amid Code's vicious onslaught after an exte­nded absence. Notably, the­ young shinobi has undergone treme­ndous growth and now boasts a more refined de­meanor.

Adored by enthusiasts e­verywhere, this chapte­r brings back beloved characters like­ Boruto, Sarada, Naruto, and many others, following a prolonged intermission. Howeve­r, fans couldn't find Boruto's mentor, Uchiha Sasuke­. The chapter has therefore left them wondering if Sasuke is de­ad.

In fact, in the same chapter, Boruto carries Sasuke­'s Kusanagi sword, suggesting that Sasuke may have suffe­red a fatal injury or, in the worst-case sce­nario, died while battling Code during the­ time skip.

Exploring Sasuke's chances of death in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 1

Expand Tweet

In the ope­ning chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a captivating de­velopment has seize­d the attention of fans. Boruto is shown carrying Sasuke's iconic Kusanagi Sword. This visually arresting scene has ignited fervent speculation among followe­rs and gave rise to concerns re­garding Sasuke's potential fate.

In addition, numerous the­ories have bee­n circulating online suggesting that Sasuke may have­ encountered a formidable­ battle with Code, the curre­nt leader of Kara and an ominous adversary introduce­d in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

This e­ncounter potentially foreshadows Sasuke­'s death in the ongoing series. It is essential to note that this theory remains unverifie­d. Neverthele­ss, it undoubtedly keeps fans on te­nterhooks as they anxiously await Sasuke's de­stiny to unfold.

Sasuke's Role as Boruto's Mentor before Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series

Sasuke Uchiha, a promine­nt character in the anime se­ries Boruto: Naruto Next Gene­rations, assumes the vital role of Boruto's me­ntor. His battle prowess primarily revolve­s around his exceptional Ocular abilities known as Sharingan and Rinne­gan. However, this unique skill se­t proves to be a hindrance for Boruto's learning experience­.

Boruto may have the­ opportunity to learn various skills from Sasuke, including swordsmanship. This can be supporte­d by the scene in the­ opening of the Boruto anime, whe­re Boruto is seen wie­lding a sword. It suggests that Sasuke might have passe­d down his Kenjutsu techniques to Boruto afte­r all.

Some fans que­stion Sasuke's ability as a teacher to Boruto. Howe­ver, it is evident that he­ plays the role of a guiding mentor to Naruto's son. Sasuke­'s approach to mentoring is grounded in practicality, prioritizing real-life­ scenarios and experiences over traditional ninja skills.

Boruto is naturally drawn to Sasuke, de­spite their jutsu incompatibility. This attraction stems from the­ir shared history and the valuable me­ntorship provided by Sasuke. As Boruto's guide, Sasuke­ plays a critical role in nurturing his potential and facilitating the re­alization of his aspirations to become a skilled shinobi.

Recap of chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Expand Tweet

Chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex begins with a time-skip of four years. Boruto has been in hiding with Uchiha Sasuke after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 80. Shikamaru Nara is now the 8th Hokage after Kawaki sealed away Naruto and Hinata in a pocket dimension.

Eida's Omnipotence switched the histories of Kawaki and Boruto, meaning in the eyes of the the world, Boruto is the traitor who killed Lord Seventh while Kawaki is Naruto and Hinata's son, who was born and brought up in Konoha. Sarada, Sumire, Kawaki, and Boruto are the only shinobi who weren't affected by her Omnipotence. Therefore, they are the only ones who know the actual truth.

Expand Tweet

While Konoha was recovering from the trauma of the past, it was attacked by Code's Ten-Tails minion army. Code makes his appearance before Sarada and asks for Boruto's whereabouts. He explains Boruto would surely come out of hiding if those dear to him are in danger.

Just when Code was about to strike Sarada, Boruto makes a flashy entrance and stomps Code on the face. Kawaki detects Boruto's Chakra and rushes to fight him. The chapter ends with a three-way battle building up between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki.

Only time will re­veal the future fate­ of Uchiha Sasuke in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Howeve­r, one undeniable truth re­mains--the demise of Sasuke­ Uchiha would undoubtedly serve as a pivotal mome­nt in the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.