The Sharingan in Naruto is more important than you think 

In Naruto, Kekkei Genkais are a special gift passed down to individual ninjas in certain clans. For the Uchiha, the Sharingan defines them as a unique group. However, their Kekkei Genkai has been portrayed as a gift that transcends worlds.

The Sharingan has been connected to various Japanese gods in Naruto, and the mysteries surrounding them are just waiting to be unveiled. The Sharingan is an ocular phenomenon that has connections to the real world.

Sharingans reflect Japanese gods in Naruto

In the real world, a tomoe is a comma-like symbol that can be regularly seen on the shrines of Hachiman, the Japanese god of archery and war.

This connects to the Uchiha in Naruto because they're formidable opponents. Their emotions can intensify to such a degree that they will defy all logic to accomplish their goals. For example, the Uchiha clan attempted a coup because of their horrid treatment by Konoha, but the plans were thwarted when Itachi slew them for their insolence.

Sasuke’s Amaterasu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amaterasu, goddess of the sun

Another form of the Sharingan is the Amaterasu, which is the highest level of Fire technique. Once activated, the fire of obsidian will scorch everything to ash until nothing but carnage remains.

Likewise, Amaterasu is the goddess of the sun in Japanese mythology. The Uchiha are frequently shown to be associated with gods as their powers are reminiscent of them.

Sasuke Uchiha attempted to become a god when he told Naruto of his plan. Essentially, he would become the world’s enemy by gaining immortality and using his power to antagonize mankind. Thus, the nations will fight against him and not one another. This is his form of peace.

Itachi’s Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Susanoo, god of the sea

The Susanoo in Naruto has the appearance of a skeleton, and depending on the user, has a unique hue that clings to their form. In the anime, Itachi's Susanoo is bathed in red light while Sasuke's is purple, and resembles a Tengu in one of its forms.

The god Susanoo, who reigned over storm and sea, was banished to the netherworld for his violence. Some narratives explain that he was banished for wailing excessively for his mother Izanami after she passed away. This connection can show that the Uchiha are an emotional bunch, as they embody stormy emotions as well as a burning passion.

After his banishment, Susanoo went up to heaven to bid farewell to Amaterasu, but she found his behavior suspicious. After all, why would her violent brother wish to see her? In some narratives, he destroyed her rice fields before being banished, so his arrival was questionable.

The Sharingan is connected to Japanese gods (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After he is thrown out of heaven, Susanoo slays a draconic snake called Yamato no Orochi, who delights in devouring children. Similarly, Sasuke kills Orochimaru, a snake-like man who kidnaps and experiments on children. Itachi also destroys the Curse Mark embedded in Sasuke so that Orochimaru can no longer possess him.

The fire and storm analogy perfectly summarizes Uchiha Clans’ eyes and abilities. They clash against each other like Amaterasu and Susanoo, their eyes bleed with madness, and their hearts cry in vain.

