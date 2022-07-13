8 Naruto characters who did not belong in the show

Being a massive shonen anime, Naruto boasts a wide range of characters. While some of them are directly linked to the protagonist, others simply exist to help the plot progress.

However, there are times when it feels like a particular character simply does not belong within the anime. This could be because the character is poorly written or because they fail to serve the purpose that the author intended for them. Take, for instance, the character of Danzo Shimura from Naruto.

Danzo would have been better cast as an anti-hero. Instead, he was reduced to being a generic villain who committed abominable crimes and needed to be defeated.

In the following article, we will explore the case of Danzo as well as seven other such characters who feel out of place in Naruto.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the author's opinions. It also contains spoilers.

Hinata Hyuga, Danzo Shimura and other characters from Naruto who do not fit into the show

1) Tenten

Tenten is probably one of the worst written characters in all of Naruto, mainly because she never had any form of character development across the entire span of 500 episodes in the anime.

She was a part of Team 9 that also consisted of Neji Hyuga and Rock Lee. Not only did the other two characters have more screentime, they played some important role towards the overall plot of the anime.

Tenten, on the other hand, seemed to exist just because Team 9 needed a female character to balance out their members like the other teams.

The only screentime she got was spent being a cheerleader for Neji. The fact that Tenten was a master of weapons was never explored, making the character absolutely pointless.

2) Ino Yamanaka

Ino was part of a clan within Naruto that used to excel in sensory ninjutsu. The speciality of the clan was the usage of the Mind Transfer Jutsu, which could be used to take control of an enemy's body and gather classified information.

Apart from that, Ino was also a medical ninja who was supposed to come in handy during fights. Unfortunately, her usefulness never really took precedence until at least 400 episodes in the anime.

For the majority of the show, Ino existed simply to act as a romantic rival to Sakura for Sasuke Uchiha. In fact, the author could have simply replaced Ino with someone else, and it would not have made any difference.

Later, once Sai took entry, Ino suddenly forgot about Sasuke. This attitude of hers annoyed fans, explaining why nobody would care if her character was simply omitted from the show.

3) Sakura Haruno

It should not be surprising to see another female character on this list since they are quite poorly developed in Naruto. However, in the case of Sakura, it is even worse, considering she had direct links to the protagonist.

It is safe to say that for most of the anime, Sakura existed simply because she had to impress Sasuke. It almost felt like her purpose in the show is to become Sasuke's romantic partner in one way or the other.

Later, she did end up getting trained by Tsunade, and was portrayed as strong and independent. Unfortunately, her personality never changed as time and time again she proved incapable of making smart decisions.

When the five Kage decided to eliminate Sasuke, she went all by herself to make a change, without ever thinking about the dangers she could face and how much trouble it would create for others. For the most part, Sakura came across as being selfish and self-centered, with nothing to show for herself other than a big mouth.

Given that Sakura's character deserved a lot better, she can easily be considered a character who should not have existed in the anime.

4) Karin

Karin's entire presence in the anime is absolutely random and she could very well have been replaced by any other female character.

Karin was Orochimaru's sub-ordinate and a sensory ninja who had the ability to sense the chakra signature of any person or being without putting in any effort. Unfortunately, from the first moment that Karin was shown, she simply existed to obsess over Sasuke.

She was useless during fights, did absolutely nothing to contribute anything towards her team, and kept on running around Sasuke without any real purpose. In fact, considering how annoying she was, it would have been better had she been replaced by a neutral side character.

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya was the mother of all Shinobi and arguably the strongest to ever exist. Despite that, her presence in the anime was quite pointless and she failed to serve her purpose when she made an appearance.

Firstly, most of the fanbase did not enjoy Kaguya as the final boss, as people wanted the fight to be against Madara. To add to that, Kaguya was not even defeated in a legitimate manner and instead lost to some cheap tricks which looked really awkward.

Kaguya's presence felt as if the author was simply dragging the show even more without any proper purpose. As a result, people never found her menacing. Rather, they felt that her existence was pointless, which is why she can be considered an absolute failure.

6) Danzo Shimura

Danzo was supposed to be someone who would do everything that the Hokage could not. He was expected to be a wet-works kind of character who would work from the dark and support the light.

In simpler terms, Danzo should have been an anti-hero within Naruto. Instead, he was turned into a villain who ended up committing the worst and most henious crimes against the Hidden Leaf Village.

This transformation into a generic villain who needed to be defeated was largely pointless. In fact, if the author wanted him to be a villain, he could very well have made him one without any connections with the village, and it might have still worked out.

7) Ebisu

Amongst the various characters that existed within Naruto, Ebisu was one who felt really shallow. He was an instructor at the Hidden Leaf Academy.

However, in the beginning he used to taunt young Naruto for being an orphan and was not very fond of training him. He even made fun of Naruto's dream to become a Hokage.

His perspective towards Naruto did change later on in the series, but it was already too late, as the character was completely forgotten by that point.

8) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata was one of the key characters within Naruto, who also ended up becoming the protagonist's wife later on in the series. Unfortunately, fans never liked Hinata, mainly because her sole purpose was to become Naruto's wife.

She was extremely weak for a major section of the anime, and even towards the end offered nothing in fights. She was very awkward throughout the anime, and came across as being obsessed about Naruto.

Unlike Sakura, she was not upfront and was very shy. Despite her kind and caring nature, fans did not like Hinata, since her way of showing care was the absolute worst.

In fact, Hinata's romance with Naruto was quite abrupt as the two never really developed a bond until the movie The Last. This is why several fans felt that Naruto could have simply married anyone else and it would not have made any difference.

