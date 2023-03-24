Is Boruto ending? Manga and anime status explained

The Code arc, which is debatably the best of the series, is still going strong in both the Boruto manga and anime.

Boruto episode 293 was aired on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9:30 am JST, while chapter 79 was released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12:00 am. This means that the weekend was doubly rewarding for Boruto fans around the world.

But what they witnessed in the anime and manga has alarmed some fans. Everyone turned against Boruto in the latest manga chapter, and the young Uzumaki was killed in the most recent episode.

If anyone has been worried about their favorite series Boruto ending, now is the time to put those anxieties to rest. The Boruto saga will continue, and while the anime will be taking a short break soon, the manga will continue to be published monthly as usual.

Fans need not be concerned about Boruto ending

What is the status of the manga?

The Code arc of the Boruto manga is almost at its conclusion. Yet, this does not mean that the series will end. The conclusion of the Code arc will only be the start of the much-anticipated post-timeskip storyline.

So far, fans have seen Kawaki's devotion to the Hokage and hatred for the Otsutsuki develop to the point where he decided to seal both Naruto and Hinata in a different dimension to keep them safe.

In the meantime, he chose to kill Boruto in order to start eradicating the Otsutsuki clan. The young Uzumaki's story has come to a strange point where his identity has been swapped with Kawaki’s, thanks to Eida’s abilities.

Almost the entire Leaf Village, and very likely the rest of the shinobi world, has now turned against the young Uzumaki, who will most likely need to flee the village as soon as possible.

However, the animosity between Kawaki and the young Uzumaki has grown stronger, and this will culminate in the face-off teased in the manga's opening pages. There is still a long way to go for that, and the manga is not going to end anytime soon. So far, there is no news of the manga going into a hiatus either.

What is the status of the anime?

Boruto episode 293 is supposed to mark the conclusion of part 1 of the anime. However, it has been revealed that the sequel is already in the works. According to reports, the next episode will begin airing later this year, with rumors claiming it would be somewhere between July and September.

The point at which the first part of the anime is coming to an end is quite interesting because there are still several chapters from the Code arc that are yet to be adapted.

Fans have seen Code established as the main antagonist, as well as the young Uzumaki's decision to die at the hands of Kawaki in order to prevent Momoshiki from taking control and harming Naruto.

When the anime returns, fans will not only see the conclusion of the Code arc, but also the post-timeskip clash between the young Uzumaki and Kawaki.

The animation quality of this anime has always suffered, and Studio Pierrot has been criticized for not investing more to provide fans with a higher-quality output. As such, taking a break every now and then benefits the animation team because it allows them to rest and then return with a fresh creative perspective.

A break also creates a gap between the manga and the anime, which is especially important now that the anime has nearly caught up with the manga. Furthermore, it creates excitement and makes fans feel even more rewarded when they see their favorite moments from the manga being adapted.

