Boruto Two Blue Vortex release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto Two Blue Vortex release date has been confirmed and as per the official sources, the manga is set to return on August 20, 2023 at 12 am JST. Fans have been eagerly waiting in anticipation for the upcoming chapter since the series went on a hiatus way back in April. The story has been quite gripping and it has had the entire fanbase on the edge of their seats. The recent developments involving Boruto, Sasuke, Eida, and Kawaki gave us a glimpse that the series is inching closer towards the Timeskip arc.

That being said, the series is not there yet. The upcoming arc is titled Two Blue Vortex. Along with Boruto Two Blue Vortex release date, the series also revealed an illustration. This illustration featured Sarada Uchiha, in an outfit that she hasn’t worn before. The character in question also looks slightly older as well. Follow along with this article to know more about Boruto Two Blue Vortex release date, platforms and other important details ahead of the chapter’s release.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex release date and manga platform

Boruto Two Blue Vortex release date is set to August 20, 2023 at 12 am JST. Fans can expect the manga to be available on Viz and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus. It is noteworthy to mention that the upcoming chapter will be available for free on both the aforementioned platforms. However, at any given time, only the latest 3 chapters are available for free. In case fans wish to read the older chapters, they will have to avail of the website’s paid services to do so.

The protagonist as seen in the Boruto manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Similarly, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus app also offers all the chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. But, fans can only read the chapter once, after which it becomes inaccessible until the viewer pays for a subscription plan that the application offers.

The release time as well as the corresponding time zones for Boruto Two Blue Vortex is mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, August 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, August 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, August 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, August 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, August 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, August 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, August 21

This is the perfect time to revisit some of the important events that took place in the previous chapter ahead of Boruto Two Blue Vortex’s release.

A brief recap of chapter 80

APS57GAMER @Aps57G

- Lost his little sister (Himmawari)

- Lost all of his friends

- Lost his brother Kawaki

- Whole Konoha against him

and he's still smiling despite being just 12 years old! This is Boruto Uzumaki for you!

chapter80

#boruto

manga Lost his parents (Naruto & Hinata)- Lost his little sister (Himmawari)- Lost all of his friends- Lost his brother Kawaki- Whole Konoha against himand he's still smiling despite being just 12 years old! This is Boruto Uzumaki for you! #boruto chapter80 #boruto manga pic.twitter.com/Yj9JxvmeWM

Eida’s intervention led to an alteration of the village’s perception of Kawaki and Boruto, leading to a swap. This led to Boruto’s physical body being identified as Kawaki and vice versa. Since Kawaki managed to seal both Naruto and Hinata in a dimension where time is frozen, he forces Eida to manipulate and once again Boruto was being blamed for the apparent death of Naruto. Sarada Uchiha managed to activate her Mangekyou Sharingan, and convinced her father to save Boruto, who was being hunted down by the entire village. She was the only one who saw through everything.

Furthermore, in chapter 80 of the Boruto manga, Eida used her Senrigan and eavesdropped the conversation that took place between Sarada, Sasuke, and Boruto. She didn’t like what Kawaki has turned into and promised that she won’t get Boruto’s way when he wishes to deal with Kawaki. Towards the end, the protagonist was optimistic and promised to train hard. The Will of Fire was crystal clear as he prepared himself for what’s coming in the near future.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.