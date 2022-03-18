8 times Sasuke was weaker than Naruto

Naruto and Sasuke have been rivals for years. Ever since the beginning of Naruto, the two have been going head-to-head to see who is stronger. At most times, they seemed to be equals.

However, despite being equals now, there were times when one was weaker than the other. This quickly changed as every time Naruto got a new power, his longtime rival would get one too, and vice versa.

Sometimes Sasuke was weaker than Naruto during the series. There are few instances of this, so they have been collected and displayed here.

Note: This list is in no particular order and is based on the author's opinion.

Eight times Sasuke could not match up to Naruto

1) Naruto mastered Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu

Naruto surrounds Mizuki with Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's peers had just graduated from the Academy at this point in the anime. Sasuke was strong but did not know powerful Jutsu like the Chidori or have a strong kekkei genkai like the Mangekyo Sharingan.

However, Naruto was able to master a forbidden technique the first time he used it in combat.

2) Rasengan vs Chidori

Sakura trying to stop the roof-top fight (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke was jealous that Naruto seemed to be equal to him in strength. So, to put the latter's power to the test, he challenged him to a fight.

The two seemed equally matched when their respective Jutsu punctured the water tank. However, the former only grew more resentful of Naruto as he saw that his Rasengan did much more damage to the water tank than his Chidori.

3) Naruto and Sasuke vs Haku

The pair trapped in Haku's ice mirror prison (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After trying to escape the mirror prison and stop Haku, Sasuke was defeated and nearly killed. Enraged, Naruto accessed the Nine Tails' chakra and used it to win against Haku.

Sasuke was shown to be weaker after Naruto had accessed Kurama's chakra reserves, but by the end of the series, the two are considered equals.

4) Toad Sage Mode Naruto

Naruto using Toad Sage Mode in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Naruto attained perfect sage mode, he could defeat the Deva Path, the strongest Path of Pain. At this point, he was much stronger than his rival.

Even though he had the Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke was not yet experienced with it and would have lost to Naruto in a battle.

5) Baryon Mode Naruto

The largest and most recent power gap between Naruto and Sasuke was when the former activated Baryon Mode. Using his and Kurama's chakras, Naruto was able to attain a form capable of harming Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Previously, the two would get demolished by him in a fight, but with Baryon Mode, Naruto could hold his own for much longer.

6) Naruto summons Gamabunta

Gamabunta stuck in a gap after Naruto summoned him (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the early stages of his training with Jiraiya, Naruto had to get Kurama's chakra under control. Once he could do that, Jiraiya tested him by dropping him into a large gap.

In a panic, Naruto was able to summon the chief toad of Mount Myoboku, Gamabunta. Sasuke did not have anything of this level at this time.

7) Final battle at the Valley of the End

The two had an intense fight in the Valley of the End towards the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden. They went out using their most powerful techniques and abilities, but Naruto's vitality, which he inherited from Kushina, allowed him to last a little bit longer.

Thus, his longtime rival admitted defeat.

8) Naruto still has Six Paths Sage Mode

Naruto with Six Paths Sage Mode activated during 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Naruto lost Kurama in Boruto, Sasuke lost his Rinnegan. However, the former still has Six Paths Sage Mode.

This perfect sage mode and his Uzumaki vitality would give Naruto the edge if they were to fight once again.

